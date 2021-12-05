Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Middlesbrough

‘Second to none’, ‘Sensational’ – Many Middlesbrough fans blown away by display from key man in Swansea win

Published

42 seconds ago

on

A number of Middlesbrough supporters have been full of praise for Paddy McNair following his performance in their 1-0 win against Swansea City on Saturday.

Middlesbrough went into the game aiming to make it back-to-back wins under Chris Wilder and trying to secure their first win at the Riverside since the former Sheffield United boss took over from Neil Warnock.

That is something that Boro were able to achieve against Swansea, despite their opponents having the majority of possession and in the end, they did enough to edge out the game.

Isaiah Jones’ effort was enough to hand them all three points after they remained resolute at the back throughout the contest

One player who enjoyed another very strong performance for Middlesbrough was the ever-dependable McNair. The Northern Ireland international managed to make two blocks, one clearance and four interceptions and he also got back on the line brilliantly to deny the Swans what looked to be a certain equalising goal as well.

It was the sort of performance that sums up what McNair brings to the table for Middlesbrough and you can see him being a vital player for them throughout Wilder’s tenure.

If he can continue making the same impact he did against Swansea, then Boro will have a chance of continuing their recent form and climbing the table in the next few weeks.

1 of 26

Ewood Park?

Many Middlesbrough fans were keen to praise McNair and suggested that he was Boro’s star man against Swansea in a performance that underlined the qualities that he can bring to the table for them.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Second to none’, ‘Sensational’ – Many Middlesbrough fans blown away by display from key man in Swansea win

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: