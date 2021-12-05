‘Second to none’, ‘Sensational’ – Many Middlesbrough fans blown away by display from key man in Swansea win

A number of Middlesbrough supporters have been full of praise for Paddy McNair following his performance in their 1-0 win against Swansea City on Saturday.

Middlesbrough went into the game aiming to make it back-to-back wins under Chris Wilder and trying to secure their first win at the Riverside since the former Sheffield United boss took over from Neil Warnock.

That is something that Boro were able to achieve against Swansea, despite their opponents having the majority of possession and in the end, they did enough to edge out the game.

Isaiah Jones’ effort was enough to hand them all three points after they remained resolute at the back throughout the contest

One player who enjoyed another very strong performance for Middlesbrough was the ever-dependable McNair. The Northern Ireland international managed to make two blocks, one clearance and four interceptions and he also got back on the line brilliantly to deny the Swans what looked to be a certain equalising goal as well.

It was the sort of performance that sums up what McNair brings to the table for Middlesbrough and you can see him being a vital player for them throughout Wilder’s tenure.

If he can continue making the same impact he did against Swansea, then Boro will have a chance of continuing their recent form and climbing the table in the next few weeks.

Many Middlesbrough fans were keen to praise McNair and suggested that he was Boro’s star man against Swansea in a performance that underlined the qualities that he can bring to the table for them.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Paddy mcnair was outstanding again today — kieran stead (@kieranstead95) December 4, 2021

Brilliant defending that — Chris Allen (@ChrisAl24720402) December 4, 2021

paddy mcnair is a sensational footballer — Harvey🇦🇷 (@FtblHarvey) December 4, 2021

That paddy McNair clearance is absolutely huge. Completely topped off a well deserved 3 points after grafting seriously hard in that second half — Joe 🇦🇷💭 (@JoeHarston) December 4, 2021

Paddy McNair is sooo good — Callum Finn🇦🇷🇸🇮 (@CallumFinn136) December 4, 2021

Always said paddy mcnair’s anticipation is second to none — zack (@ZackHoggery) December 4, 2021

That was a Chris Wilder masterclass🙌🏼 such a high tempo game, which was great to watch! Paddy McNair was outstanding and Luke Daniels had his best performance in a Boro shirt @BBCTeesSport @BBCTees — Vicki Lee (@VickiLee_1) December 4, 2021