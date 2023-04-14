Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland will be looking to keep the pressure on their play-off rivals this weekend as they prepare to face Birmingham City at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats head into this game on the back of a fairly successful Easter Weekend, having picked up four points out of a possible six and seeing that gap to the top six evidently close.

Are Sunderland’s play-off hopes alive?

Their latest win, which came on Monday afternoon away at Cardiff City, means they have re-entered the race for a top-six finish, as the teams above the Wearsiders all dropped points on bank holiday Monday.

The gap that at one point was nine points has now come down to just four; however, Sunderland still have work to do to get into the play-offs as there are only five games remaining of the Championship season.

The Wearsiders have games coming up against Birmingham and Huddersfield Town before facing two sides that many would have assumed would have been in the top six, West Bromwich Albion and Watford, before finishing their 2022/23 campaign off at Preston North End.

Has Amad Diallo’s loan at Sunderland been a success?

One player that Mowbray will be hoping can have a big influence on where Sunderland finishes this season is loanee Amad Diallo.

The Ivorian joined the Championship outfit on loan from Premier League giants Manchester United last summer, a move that has seen Diallo taste his first experience in English football.

The 20-year-old has played 32 times in the Championship so far, scoring 11 goals and providing two assists. Yet, it isn’t just his goals that have made him a hit at Sunderland; Diallo has managed to showcase why he was bought by the Red Devils for such a large fee.

Diallo has shown throughout the season that he is capable of scoring all manner of goals and, furthermore, has formed good footballing partnerships with players like Ross Stewart, Jack Clarke, and Patrick Roberts, making Sunderland’s attacking one of the most dangerous in the division.

His performances throughout the campaign have not gone unnoticed with it being announced earlier this week that the 20-year-old has been nominated for Young Player of the Season in the Championship.

Should Amad Diallo return to Sunderland next season?

It is unclear at this time what the future holds for Diallo, and with competition high at his parent club Manchester United, there is an argument he could head out on loan again next season.

Diallo is likely to return to Man United this summer, where he will probably go on their pre-season tour of America and hope to have the chance of impressing manager Erik ten Hag.

However, with already well-equipped players at the club and likely more investment made this summer, it could be a case of Diallo going out on loan again next campaign.

Therefore, with his impressive performances this season, it could be argued that a second spell at the Stadium of Light may suit everyone involved. He would get another season of football under his belt, which at his age and for his development is crucial.

There have been mentions of a loan move to the Premier League, which is understandable considering the way Diallo has performed this season, but there could be downsides to that happening, as Diallo’s playing time could be affected.

Re-signing for Sunderland would mean he’d be going back to a place he is familiar with and working under a manager that he knows what to expect and a manager that has seemingly got more out of Diallo.

While it gives United another season of looking at Diallo in English football, he is more than likely playing for a team that is going to compete at the high end of the Championship table should they still be in the division.