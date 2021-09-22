‘Second rate result’ – Many Portsmouth fans react to dramatic finish v Plymouth Argyle

Many Portsmouth fans have taken to Twitter to react to Sean Raggett’s dramatic injury time equaliser which secured the home side a point against Plymouth Argyle in Sky Bet League One last night.

The South Coast side once again failed to win in the league on what was another frustrating night, however Danny Cowley and his staff will have no doubt taken solace from the fact that their side fought back to claim a hard earned point.

Lee Brown previously gave Pompey the lead after only six minutes, before Ryan Hardie hit a double for Argyle in the second half to turn the game on it’s head. Then came Raggett’s big moment as he slammed home from close range in the fifth minute of injury time at Fratton Park.

Naturally the goal didn’t take long to register with the wider Pompey fan base, with many taking to social media to air their views on the dramatic event.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

Sorry, still not good enough. With Marquis and Harrison, this squad will not finish above 15th — Martin Wake (@martinwake81) September 21, 2021

Never in doubt!!! Get in — Lee Cooke (@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE) September 21, 2021

I was literally about to go home miserable 😂😭 — James🐮 (@Jamesr02_) September 21, 2021

Still, Cowleys Out! — Pompey Veteran (@PompeyVeteran) September 21, 2021

Comes to something when everyone’s celebrating a point at home. Nowhere near good enough again. No end product. — Chris Dodd (@ChrisDodd12) September 21, 2021

Sorry but this doesn’t add any gloss to an inept, second rate result ….. — Stuart Turner (@Stuart9877) September 21, 2021

COME ONNNNN — stan. (@elitestanleyyy) September 21, 2021

Not good enough again — Ash1987 (@Ash198710) September 21, 2021