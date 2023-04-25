Preston North End kept their slim play-off hopes alive at the weekend as they rescued a point against rivals Blackburn Rovers.

The Lilywhites looked on course for a third defeat in a row, as Sammie Szmodics put Rovers ahead with 10 minutes to go.

However, in the dying moments of the game, Preston put men forward and rescued a point as defender Dominic Hyam put the ball into his own net, and the game ended all square.

The result means Preston sit in ninth place on 63 points, two points adrift of sixth-placed Millwall and three adrift of fifth-placed Coventry City with two games to go.

One player that has played a pivotal role in Preston’s season so far is Manchester United loanee Alvaro Fernandez.

How is Alvaro Fernandez doing at Preston?

The defender joined the Lilywhites in the summer on a season-long loan deal and has gone on to make 37 appearances for the club in the Championship.

The 20-year-old is enjoying his first ever loan spell and his first taste of regular first-team football in England.

The Spaniard has had a big role to play at Preston this season, battling it out with experienced pro Robbie Brady for the left-wing back role.

Of the 37 appearances this season, Fernandez has started in 25 of them, becoming a regular in the side ahead of Brady. While the full-back has also managed to add assists to his game, collecting four so far this campaign.

The defender has a big reputation at Man United, and when he joined Preston there was no idea what to expect. However, the 20-year-old has taken the loan in his stride, performing week in and week out and becoming somewhat of a fan favourite, even having his own chant from the Preston faithful.

Should Preston look to sign Alvaro Fernandez again this summer?

Of course, with loan deals, they do eventually come to an end, and Fernandez’s time at Deepdale is coming to a close; however, the Spaniard will be hoping it can be extended for a little while longer yet with the play-offs.

Fernandez’s time at Preston has been an instant success, with impressive performances on the left-hand side fitting perfectly into Ryan Lowe’s system.

This loan at Preston has probably pushed the defender’s development on further as he’s adapted into a new role that allows him to show his threat, energy, and attacking quality.

There is probably an expectation that Fernandez is likely to leave United on loan again this summer, as the club already has Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia fighting for the left back role, and Erik ten Hag will be keen on keeping the development going for Fernandez.

Therefore, it makes perfect sense for Preston and United to agree to a second loan deal next summer. Fernandez would return to a team that he is fully aware of and play under a manager that knows how to get the best out of him and plays a style of football that is hugely beneficial to him.

It just seems that if United want to loan Fernandez out again this summer, it makes perfect sense for him to go back to Deepdale, as Preston are surely going to be keen on keeping the 20-year-old again.

Like other Man United loanees, they benefit from regular first-team football, and if he can’t get that at Old Trafford yet, then another spell at Preston is surely doing the player more good than harm.