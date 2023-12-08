Highlights Middlesbrough are leading the race to sign Nottingham Forest centre backs Joe Worrall and Scott McKenna in January to boost their defense.

Both players have been told to train separately from the first-team squad and are reportedly free to leave Forest in the transfer window.

Michael Carrick's side may need to boost their central defensive options following Darragh Lenihan's recent season-ending injury.

Middlesbrough could be in line to sign two Nottingham Forest centre backs in the January transfer window.

That's after a report from TeamTalk claimed that the Championship club are leading the race to sign both Joe Worrall and Scott McKenna from Steve Cooper's side.

Worrall and McKenna looking set for City Ground exits

Last week, it was reported that 'Boro were keen to bring Worrall to the club in the January window, in order to boost their defence options.

Subsequent reports from The Daily Mail have since claimed that both Worrall and McKenna, have been told to train at different times to the rest of Forest's first-team squad.

It is thought that is not down to any issues relating to player behaviour, although both will apparently be free to leave The City Ground in the January window.

Now it seems as though that situation, is one that Middlesbrough are looking to take advantage of, when it comes to both players.

Middlesbrough eyeing double Nottingham Forest swoop

According to this latest update, Middlesbrough are now leading the race to sign both McKenna and Worrall during the January transfer window.

That is apparently due to the fact that Michael Carrick's side have moved quickly to enquire about the availability of the duo.

Worrall came through the academy ranks at Forest, and has made 223 first-team appearances in all competitions for the club to date.

McKenna meanwhile, has made a total of 105 appearances for the club, since joining from Aberdeen back in the summer of 2020.

As things stand, McKenna's contract with Forest is due to expire at the end of this season, while Worrall, who it still the club's captain, only signed a new deal until the summer of 2026, back in September.

Middlesbrough may be able to offer Worrall and McKenna swift Premier League returns

While a move to Middlesbrough would see Worrall and McKenna drop from the Premier League to the Championship, they could be in a strong position to make a swift return to the top-flight.

Michael Carrick's side have taken 27 points from 19 league games so far this season, meaning they are currently three points adrift of the top six, and therefore not out of the race for promotion just yet.

'Boro are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they host second place Ipswich Town at The Riverside Stadium.

Middlesbrough next five fixtures Date Kick-Off Time Opposition Venue 09/12/23 15:00 Ipswich Riverside Stadium 13/12/23 20:00 Hull Riverside Stadium 16/12/23 15:00 Swansea Swansea.com Stadium 23/12/23 15:00 West Brom Riverside Stadium 26/12/23 15:00 Rotherham New York Stadium As of 8th December 2023

McKenna and Worrall could be useful signings for Middlesbrough

Bringing in McKenna and Worrall would certainly feel like a big boost to Middlesbrough's promotion hopes.

Following Darragh Lenihan's recent season-ending injury, Carrick's side do now look somewhat short on options in the centre of their defence.

Bringing in the Nottingham Forest duo would no doubt go some way to solving that issue, and the experience they have from helping Cooper's side win promotion back in 2022 could certainly be useful for 'Boro own hopes of securing a return to the Premier League.

As a result, you get the feeling that this latest update, is one that should certainly excite those of a Middlesbrough persuasion.