Norwich City will not look back on the 2022/23 campaign with great happiness, as it was a season of unrest and disappointment.

The club never really got going this season, as they floated around the play-offs but never made a serious push to return to the Premier League.

Midway through the season, Dean Smith was axed and replaced by David Wagner, which means this summer will be the German’s first real chance of implementing changes to his squad.

Norwich City’s summer transfer plans

Norwich are likely going to be a team that will have a lot of change this summer in terms of incomings and outgoings.

The club have already confirmed that members of the first team will be leaving when their contracts expire, most notably Teemu Pukki.

While the club will also have loan players leaving the club and players returning to Carrow Road after spending the season elsewhere, there is likely going to be a lot of turnover at the club on a very limited budget, as there always is at Norwich City.

The club have already been linked with players in terms of potential incomings, but one deal they should be looking to do, and the player has already been at the club, is re-signing Marquinhos from Arsenal.

Why Norwich City should re-sign Marquinhos

The Canaries signed Marquinhos from Arsenal on deadline day in the January transfer window, and it was the Brazilian’s first taste of regular English football since he moved to this country.

He joined the Gunners from São Paulo in the summer transfer window, and he only appeared six times, scoring one goal, before he made the move to Norwich.

It is notable that Marquinhos didn’t set the world alight when he was at Carrow Road for six months, but it is a deal worth pursing for the club once again.

Marquinhos has taken a very big step in his football career at just the age of 20 by moving to the most demanding league in the world. He has joined a side that is expected to be near the top end of the league, so pressure is on every time you play.

So, with his game time limited, it made sense for him to go out on loan, and Arsenal probably did the right thing by sending him to the Championship.

Yet, while he may not have featured as much as Norwich and Arsenal would have liked, Marquinhos showed glimpses in the 11 games he played for the Canaries that he is a very talented player, and given time to adapt, he could be a real handful at this level.

That’s why this summer, Norwich would be very wise to take Marquinhos from Arsenal once again, but this time for the entire season, and let the Brazilian get a full season of English football under his belt.

With a pre-season to adapt to Wagner’s style of play and just getting used to the surroundings a bit better and the team, Marquinhos could be a completely different player next season and one that could help Norwich get back to the Premier League.