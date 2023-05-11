Birmingham City will look back on the 2022/23 campaign as a success as they confirmed their Championship status once again.

They had their ups and downs like many clubs in the EFL but in their first season under manager John Eustace, the Blues managed to stay clear of any relegation trouble.

Birmingham finished the campaign in 17th place on 53 points, nine clear of the relegation zone, but their safety in the league was confirmed a long time before the season ended.

Birmingham City’s summer plans

Birmingham will go into this summer with a spring in their step, as they’ve just had a strong season of Championship football and their ownership issues could soon be behind them.

American financier Tom Wagner has agreed to buy a 45.64% stake in the football club and was present at their final game against Sheffield United on Monday.

The deal will also see Wagner’s group Shelby Companies Limited take ownership of the club’s stadium, with this all subject to EFL approval.

Wagner said in a letter to the club’s fans that the potential for the club is “unlimited” and has pledged to invest in both the men’s and women’s teams.

Exactly what that means for their summer transfer plans is unclear but it looks as though there is light at the end of the tunnel and you have to think Wagner will want to back Eustace if he can.

One player they should be looking to bring in again this summer is Hannibal Mejbri.

Why Birmingham City should re-sign Hannibal Mejbri

The 20-year-old has just spent the season on loan at Birmingham, in what was his first loan move away from Manchester United and his first taste of regular football in England.

Hannibal joined United in 2019 after leaving Monaco’s youth academy, and in his four years at the club, the midfielder has only appeared three times in the first team, all in the Premier League.

Hannibal is still under contract at Old Trafford until the summer of 2026, and with him returning to the club this summer, it is likely he will be allowed to move on again, either on a permanent basis or on a loan.

Now, it is unclear what the Red Devils would ask for in a permanent move but there is nothing stopping Birmingham from re-signing the player on a loan deal.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a very successful campaign at St Andrew's, playing 38 times in the Championship and contributing six goals.

Earlier this week, the midfielder refused to rule out a return to Birmingham later this year, and it seems to make perfect sense for that to happen.

Another loan move to Birmingham would allow Hannibal to get another season of regular first-team football under his belt while playing for a side and manager that he is already familiar with.

It would also give United another chance to assess Hannibal’s future at the club and weigh up what they plan to do with him rather than rushing to a conclusion this summer.

Hannibal has a bright future ahead of him, and it would be silly for United to decide hastily that they should sell him this summer. Instead, a loan move back to Birmingham makes perfect sense for everyone involved.