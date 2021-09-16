Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Fulham

‘Second coming of Zambo’ – Many Fulham fans react to debut display from new recruit in Birmingham win

Published

14 mins ago

on

A number of Fulham supporters were all highly impressed by the debut performance of midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah during their 4-1 win at Birmingham City on Wednesday night.

Fulham went into the game knowing that a victory could take them back to the top of the table. While it would also give them a chance to lay down another marker against another side that could be competing with them at the top of the league this term.

Marco Silva handed a first Fulham start to Chalobah after his Deadline Day move from Watford. The midfielder was able to deliver a standout performance that showed a lot of the qualities that he will bring to the table for them this term.

Chalobah was able to provide the assist for Harry Wilson to score Fulham’s third goal in the 54th minute which was a big moment in the game and took the contest away from Birmingham.

While the midfielder was also able to drive forwards in possession and completed two successful dribbles out of the three that he attempted.

Chalobah also did the defensive side of the game well with him managing to win eight duels as well make two interceptions and one clearance.

Many Fulham fans suggested that Chalobah showed more than enough to make him a natural replacement for Frank-Andre Zambo Anguissa after his move away from the club this summer.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


