‘Second coming of Zambo’ – Many Fulham fans react to debut display from new recruit in Birmingham win

A number of Fulham supporters were all highly impressed by the debut performance of midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah during their 4-1 win at Birmingham City on Wednesday night.

Fulham went into the game knowing that a victory could take them back to the top of the table. While it would also give them a chance to lay down another marker against another side that could be competing with them at the top of the league this term.

Marco Silva handed a first Fulham start to Chalobah after his Deadline Day move from Watford. The midfielder was able to deliver a standout performance that showed a lot of the qualities that he will bring to the table for them this term.

Chalobah was able to provide the assist for Harry Wilson to score Fulham’s third goal in the 54th minute which was a big moment in the game and took the contest away from Birmingham.

While the midfielder was also able to drive forwards in possession and completed two successful dribbles out of the three that he attempted.

Chalobah also did the defensive side of the game well with him managing to win eight duels as well make two interceptions and one clearance.

Many Fulham fans suggested that Chalobah showed more than enough to make him a natural replacement for Frank-Andre Zambo Anguissa after his move away from the club this summer.

Chalobah is better then Anguissa — CairneyhelpyouV2 (@CairneyhelpyouV) September 15, 2021

Chalobah is literally just anguissa its brilliant — MassiveMitro🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@ffc_branden) September 15, 2021

How we got Nathaniel Chalobah for free…. the best transfer ever! Super Fulham! — Bucko (@ellbucko) September 15, 2021

Impressed by Chalobah so far and that turn was superb #coyw #ffc — PFFC11 (@PFFC11) September 15, 2021

Chalobah is the English anguissa — MagicMuniz (@oscar_isyadoi) September 15, 2021

.@TosinAdarabioyo immense today. Cleaning up all the dangerous chances. Turns out @chalobah was the playmaker we were needing in the middle with Fab out. Great to see a determined approach today after the Blackppool game. You whites! #FFC #BIRFUL — Andrew FFC (@andrew_ffc) September 15, 2021

Tosin motm but shout out to the second coming of zambo, nanthaniel chalobah — MassiveMitro🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@ffc_branden) September 15, 2021