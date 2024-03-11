Highlights It's all about togetherness and spirit for Norwich City, as they aim to secure a spot in the Premier League.

With players like Josh Sargent back in form and fitness improving, the Canaries have a good balance in their squad.

Former player Seb Bassong emphasises the importance of unity and commitment in every game for Norwich's promotion hopes.

Former Norwich City defender Seb Bassong has told David Wagner’s side to show togetherness and spirit as they bid to return to the Premier League.

Despite a disappointing defeat to Middlesbrough in the week, the Canaries bounced back in style on Saturday, as they hammered Rotherham 5-0 to move into the top six at the expense of Hull City, who are now without a win in four.

With Josh Sargent back available and among the goals, and the fitness issues in central defence having eased, there’s a nice balance to the Canaries’ side.

Therefore, they will fancy their chances as they prepare for the run-in, and the promotion experience that the likes of Ben Gibson and Ashley Barnes have, among others, could serve the team well.

Seb Bassong sends Norwich City message

One player who knows what it takes to win promotion with Norwich is Bassong, as he was part of the squad that returned to the top flight during the 2014/15 season.

And, speaking to FLW, via Free Bets, Bassong discussed how the current crop must ensure that they take it one game at a time and all pull together.

Asked for his message of advice for Wagner's squad, he said: “Treat every single game like it is your last one. If you want to get to the play-offs, you’ve almost got to win them all. Every game is a final. Play like it is the last game of the season and your life depends on it. You’re part of a squad, you have to be 110% committed - physically, emotionally, and physchologically.

“Forget about me, it’s about we. If you guys altogether make it to the play-off, the person has a greater chance to gain from it. If you think about ‘me, me, me’, you won’t get there. The team comes first. Forget about yourself, think about we.

“If we make it, I can get something out of it. That’s what happens, that’s what makes people champions and be successful.”

The former Spurs man admitted that it’s a big ask for Norwich to win promotion given the quality of sides they’re up against, but he explained that momentum is always a key factor during the run-in, and Norwich’s form shows they could have that at just the right moment.

“They’ve got a chance to make the top six but there is a difference between chasing the top six and getting promoted. According to what other teams are doing, who are already in the top six and have been more consistent.

“The content of their play and what they’ve displayed has been better overall this season. Making the top six is possible but is going to take them a lot energy to make the top six and then get the momentum to be able to secure promotion.

“It’s doable because momentum is momentum. Momentum can take you really far but emotionally and physchologically, it takes triple effort because you have got to catch people just to get into the top six.

Related 402 points: Where Norwich City sit in the all-time Premier League table We review Norwich's time in the Premier League, and look at where they rank in the all-time table.

“When you’re there, then you’ve got to go for it again, so I think getting promoted, the chances are slim. It doesn’t mean non-existent because you can’t write anybody off but it is going to take them a lot.”

Wagner’s side are back in action this weekend when they travel to take on Stoke City, as they seek to maintain their impressive form in 2024 which has left the team dreaming of promotion.