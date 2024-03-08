Highlights Ismael's future at Watford is uncertain due to recent poor results, with the possibility of a managerial change looming.

Sébastien Bassong has given his verdict on the precarious future of Valerien Ismael as Watford manager.

The 48-year-old is under increasing pressure to turn around results following the Hornets’ drop in form.

The team has won just one of their last nine league games, which has seen them fall behind in the race for a play-off place.

Valerien Ismael's Watford record - as of March 8th (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 40 12 14 14 30.00

Watford were in the mix for a top six finish this year, but have now fallen in the bottom half of the Championship table.

Ismael was handed a contract extension earlier this season after a positive start to life at Vicarage Road, but could be heading for an exit if results don’t improve quickly.

Seb Bassong predicts Valerien Ismael will get the sack

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, via Free Bets, Bassong revealed he believes it wouldn’t come as a surprise if the club were to change managers given their recent history.

The former Watford defender is unsure of whether a change would be a positive move for the club but has claimed that this is just how the owners like to operate.

“Based on the history of Watford, yes there is a high chance that they’re going to change managers because again, football is about results and expectation,” said Bassong.

“I don’t think right now things are going their way so there is a high chance they change managers.

“Is it a good thing or the wrong thing? I have nothing to say on that but I really think they are going to make a change.

“It’s always based on what people think is best. What people have got to understand is that we’re not all wired the same. There is not only one way.

“Some people believe that lots of change is good.

“They hate that routine, they truly believe that when you keep things moving and different, it keeps people on their toes.

“But other people like continuity.

“The main thing is not to know or find out who is right or wrong. Results tell you something, stats and data as well, cool, but in a way, you’ve got to understand that we’re all different.

“If I was managing a team or running a club, I would do it based on my own belief and my own experience. What has been working for me.

“Sometimes people try to put people against each other, compare one style and another, but there is no one style that is going to work.

“If this style works for you, keep doing it because you’re getting results. When you aren’t getting results, then you’ve got to sit yourself down and assess whether it’s really working and the right approach.

“Then you can adjust. It’s all about adjusting and being at peace with what you’re doing. Do you and if it works, happy days.”

Bassong also opened up on his own time at Vicarage Road, a period of his career that he remembers fondly.

“It was great because we were winning games and all I care about is winning,” he added.

“I got there when people didn’t really believe in me or my ability.

“I was back in London so for me it was happy days.

“My time at Watford was just pure, pure, pure enjoyment.

“Honestly, I haven’t got anything negative to say.”

Watford league position

Watford slipped to 13th in the table with a 1-1 draw against Swansea City midweek, leaving the team 12 points adrift of the play-off places.

Another poor result this weekend could spell the end for Ismael’s tenure at the club, having only been appointed last summer.

The Hornets face play-off rivals Coventry City at Vicarage Road on Saturday in a 3pm kick-off.

Ismael needs results fast

Even if Watford don’t make a top six place this season, the team needs positive results in the coming weeks to at least show Ismael can be the man to bring the club forward.

However, managers just don’t last very long at Watford and it’s very possible that a loss this weekend could see Ismael’s tenure come to an end.

The contract extension he was handed earlier this season seemed a strange move at the time, but it will be all the more baffling if he does go before the end of the campaign.

While the owners may prefer a style that involves constant change, it doesn’t seem to be the best formula for helping improve and grow the club, and it will be increasingly difficult to entice managers to join if they know they won’t be given time in the job.