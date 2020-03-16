‘Season void’, ‘Do it on head-to-head’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans weigh in on possible solution to recent events

Nottingham Forest have had a successful season so far, and with nine games remaining of the campaign the Reds sit inside the top six of the league.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side have surprised a lot of teams in the division, and have beaten the likes of Fulham, Leeds United and Brentford to get to where they are.

Forest’s season is set to be about to take a turn however as all four of the top leagues in England have been postponed due to the outbreak of Coronavirus.

The league is set to be back underway on the 4th of April, but many have predicted that the divisions could well have to wait until the summer to obtain an outcome on who is promoted and relegated.

This in itself would have a knock on effect and mean that the European Championships would have to be either postponed or cancelled. There are big decisions to be made in the weeks ahead, and it’s only right that health remains the priority across the world during these worrying times.

As one Nottingham Forest supporter asked Facebook group, The Original Nottingham Forest Supporters Group, how the play-offs should be decided if the season was to be cancelled in the coming weeks, plenty of others were keen to have their say.

Here are some of the replies…

Andrew Parker: They should do it on head to head.

Shahid Hussain: Season abandoned this year. No promotion or relegation. Start again in August.

Patrick Collins: The season will be scrapped. Yes there will be uproar but it’s the only way. There were still games to be played that could change positions in the league, so it’s the only way.

Dylan Cox: Head to head – seeing how all the teams performed against each other earlier in the season.

Stu Innes: It should go on the form guide between all 4 teams.

Nic Weir: Season void.

Chester Beanhead: Play behind closed doors…..it’s a business and every other business is having to carry on regardless.