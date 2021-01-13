‘Season ticket has just been cancelled’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to fresh Paul Lambert update

East Anglian Times have confirmed that Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans still has the full backing of manager Paul Lambert.

Lambert’s position at Portman Road has come under serious threat following a poor run of results that has left the Tractor Boys sitting 8th in the League One standings.

Ipswich had slightly improved their form during December, collecting seven points from their four matches, which saw them climb back into the play-off places.

But questions over Lambert’s future came to the surface once again after Ipswich suffered a fourth home defeat in five matches after losing to relegation-threatened Swindon Town last weekend to leave them six points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Despite their awful set of results since having their unbeaten start to the campaign ended by Doncaster back in October, Evans remains confident that the former Norwich City and Aston Villa boss can turn things around – with their injury list not helping Lambert’s attempts of promotion.

Here’s how the Portman Road faithful reacted on Twitter to the latest update on Lambert’s position:

Just sums Evans up, we are like a play thing to him. the only decent tactic lambert has employed since being here was bluffing Evans into his new totally unwarranted contract. And who suffers, us the fans again. Would the last one out of Portman road please turn the lights off. — Steve Haggar (@shags1972) January 13, 2021

Whilst we cant tell Evans what we think F2F what we can do is express our opinion by staying away from ifollow going forward i.e. idontfollow your regime anymore #itfc — Blue Blood TID (@markdbliss) January 13, 2021

Beggars belief really!! Just because players back from injury not a reason to keep him, clearly there is unrest and the owner continues to dig himself a massive hole and he cannot get out!! #itfc — Andy Nicholson (@andyn007) January 13, 2021

Absolute state of a club we are. An owner so out of touch with the club and football. A manger lacking ideas. At this point I’d say we’re more likely for League 2 than the Championship. — Connor McCarthy (@ConnorMcCarth10) January 13, 2021

No surprise, Evans is probably more clueless than Lambert so they are the dream team. Something will only be done when its too late. — Ian Johnson (@figgis73) January 13, 2021

So, we wait until we inevitably have NO chance of promotion this season, and only then hand the poisoned chalice on to a newcomer. Season effectively wasted; best players gone in the Summer 🙁 #itfc — Rob Hewes 💙 (@u2itfc) January 13, 2021

That’s genuinely unfathomable. — George Nunn (@George_Nunn) January 13, 2021

Embarrassing. — Adam Highsted (@AdamHighsted) January 13, 2021

Season ticket has just been cancelled. Not going to sit back and let them get away with ignoring what the fans want #itfc — Thomas Legge (@thomas_legge16) January 13, 2021