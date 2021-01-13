Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Ipswich Town

‘Season ticket has just been cancelled’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to fresh Paul Lambert update

Published

8 mins ago

on

East Anglian Times have confirmed that Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans still has the full backing of manager Paul Lambert.

Lambert’s position at Portman Road has come under serious threat following a poor run of results that has left the Tractor Boys sitting 8th in the League One standings.

Ipswich had slightly improved their form during December, collecting seven points from their four matches, which saw them climb back into the play-off places.

Can you name each of these 17 ex-Ipswich Town players just by looking at these 3 clues?

1 of 17

Canadian international, defender, made over 150 appearances for Ipswich?

But questions over Lambert’s future came to the surface once again after Ipswich suffered a fourth home defeat in five matches after losing to relegation-threatened Swindon Town last weekend to leave them six points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Despite their awful set of results since having their unbeaten start to the campaign ended by Doncaster back in October, Evans remains confident that the former Norwich City and Aston Villa boss can turn things around – with their injury list not helping Lambert’s attempts of promotion.

Here’s how the Portman Road faithful reacted on Twitter to the latest update on Lambert’s position:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Season ticket has just been cancelled’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to fresh Paul Lambert update

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: