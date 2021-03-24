Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Oxford United

‘Season over,’ ‘What’s happening’ – Many Oxford United fans react to the club’s latest setback

Published

9 mins ago

on

A number of Oxford United supporters have reacted to the Us’ damaging 1-0 defeat against struggling Northampton Town on Tuesday night in what was a real blow for their play-off hopes.

Karl Robinson’s side went into the game needing to bounce back swiftly from their 2-0 defeat against in-form top-six rivals Blackpool on Saturday. The expectation would have been that Oxford would secure an important three points and keep their hopes for the play-offs on track. That proved to be beyond them as they failed to recover after falling behind ten minutes into the second half.

Oxford in the end paid the price for making some changes to their starting line-up and in tweaking the system as they failed to perform to the level they have shown they are capable of. The defeat against Northampton leaves them in 11th place in the table three points adrift of sixth-placed Blackpool, but they have two games in hand in on them.

It is a result that will now make it very challenging for them to break into the top six. That is something that looked possible after their 3-0 win against Doncaster Rovers a week ago that lifted them up to 8th  in the table. However, Robinson’s side will not be able to drop many more points now to break into the play-offs.

Many Oxford fans were left frustrated with the performance and the decision to make changes and believe that their season could now be over.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


