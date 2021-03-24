‘Season over,’ ‘What’s happening’ – Many Oxford United fans react to the club’s latest setback

A number of Oxford United supporters have reacted to the Us’ damaging 1-0 defeat against struggling Northampton Town on Tuesday night in what was a real blow for their play-off hopes.

Karl Robinson’s side went into the game needing to bounce back swiftly from their 2-0 defeat against in-form top-six rivals Blackpool on Saturday. The expectation would have been that Oxford would secure an important three points and keep their hopes for the play-offs on track. That proved to be beyond them as they failed to recover after falling behind ten minutes into the second half.

Oxford in the end paid the price for making some changes to their starting line-up and in tweaking the system as they failed to perform to the level they have shown they are capable of. The defeat against Northampton leaves them in 11th place in the table three points adrift of sixth-placed Blackpool, but they have two games in hand in on them.

It is a result that will now make it very challenging for them to break into the top six. That is something that looked possible after their 3-0 win against Doncaster Rovers a week ago that lifted them up to 8th in the table. However, Robinson’s side will not be able to drop many more points now to break into the play-offs.

Many Oxford fans were left frustrated with the performance and the decision to make changes and believe that their season could now be over.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Season probably over. A shame because inconsistency has cost us a second shot at the playoffs. Can't complain about the injuries when players as good as we have are losing to relegation battlers. https://t.co/1pZUx0AdNJ — Kieran (@KieranLRadio) March 23, 2021

Season defining loss there, fully underestimated Northampton by playing our reserves. Something to build on for next season as our play off hopes are over #oufc https://t.co/6sq7eawsNE — charlie (@charliewxtts) March 23, 2021

Worst game I’ve seen this season, both teams were terrible.. we give another sloppy goal away and lose, again.. — pablo (@pabloOUFC) March 23, 2021

The experimental team and tactics has cost us that game. Today was a much bigger game than on Friday, and we blew the chance for what should really be an easy 3 points. 6 goals in 10 games. Midfield need to sort themselves out and actually create something. — Nathan Wallington (@NatWally2711) March 23, 2021

Long ball merchant at the moment. What’s happening? Look back at how we use to play and win. — Buildbase lol (@haynes_terry) March 23, 2021

Disgraceful! That was a shocking performance. Players need to have a hard look at themselves! — BJ (@benjames1996) March 23, 2021

Ain’t happening this season. — Dorset Yellow 🇬🇧 (@LeeB155) March 23, 2021

Season over! — Jason Yates (@JWYOUFC) March 23, 2021