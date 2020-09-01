‘Season over’ – These Ipswich fans react to significant transfer news

Ipswich Town midfielder Flynn Downes has handed in a transfer request at Portman Road and could well be on the way out of the club this summer transfer window now.

The Tractor Boys have held firm so far in trying to keep the midfielder or at least trying to stop him leaving on the cheap, with Crystal Palace chiefly keen on him at the moment.

Indeed, they have had their approaches for him knocked back so far by the men from Suffolk but this development could now well change the landscape.

The Athletic’s Palace reporter, Matt Woosnam, broke the story:

#ITFC midfielder Flynn Downes has handed in a transfer request @TheAthleticUK understands, after Ipswich rejected two offers from #CPFC Latest offer for the 21-year-old worth around £2 million. Part of a drive to sign younger talent, detailed here 👇🏻https://t.co/YE5ZxfP9Iu — Matt Woosnam (@MattWoosie) September 1, 2020

It’s news that Ipswich fans would have been worried about for much of this window and now it remains to be seen what is going to happen next.

Naturally, though, supporters have expressed their concern on social media so let’s take a look at some of what has been said in light of the news:

If so, season over. A new record! #itfc — Scrounge (@Arm_of_Scrounge) September 1, 2020

Good Morning everyone, last week was a bit hectic and depressing wasn't it. Let's hope this week is a lot bett…

*Flynn Downes allegedly hands in transfer request*#itfc pic.twitter.com/C4au20ZzwY — Mark Beck (@rskid26) September 1, 2020

Oh well at least we’ve got Skuse pic.twitter.com/OA9WH1R5Qi — Matt Polley (@PolleyMatt) September 1, 2020

Excellent, so we may well start the season with no Downes and an unhappy Woolf 😩 — Edward Packard (@paxcyclist) September 1, 2020

Of course he’s keen on the move, who wouldn’t be at this point? Strikes me as someone that would get on with it and still play to the best of his ability if we refused to accept any offers though — Tom Block (@tomblock01) September 1, 2020