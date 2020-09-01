Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Ipswich Town News

‘Season over’ – These Ipswich fans react to significant transfer news

Published

4 mins ago

on

Ipswich Town midfielder Flynn Downes has handed in a transfer request at Portman Road and could well be on the way out of the club this summer transfer window now.

The Tractor Boys have held firm so far in trying to keep the midfielder or at least trying to stop him leaving on the cheap, with Crystal Palace chiefly keen on him at the moment.

Indeed, they have had their approaches for him knocked back so far by the men from Suffolk but this development could now well change the landscape.

The Athletic’s Palace reporter, Matt Woosnam, broke the story:

Quiz: What club did Ipswich Town sign each of these 14 players on loan from?

1 of 14

Paul Digby joined on loan from which club?

It’s news that Ipswich fans would have been worried about for much of this window and now it remains to be seen what is going to happen next.

Naturally, though, supporters have expressed their concern on social media so let’s take a look at some of what has been said in light of the news:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Season over’ – These Ipswich fans react to significant transfer news

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: