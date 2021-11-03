‘Season over’, ‘Shambolic’ – These Derby County fans are not happy after 2-1 Barnsley defeat

Derby County fell to a 2-1 defeat against Barnsley in their huge game at Oakwell this evening.

Wayne Rooney’s side went into the fixture sitting bottom of the table, but they would’ve leapfrogged the Tykes if they had picked up three points.

And, that looked a real possibility when Sam Baldock put the Rams ahead, however the Yorkshire outfit had turned things around by the 50th minute and they would go on to win the game.

That leaves Rooney’s men seven points from safety after 16 games, meaning they already have a lot of work to do if they are going to climb the table.

As you would expect, this loss did not go down well with the support, who felt it was a pivotal game after what has been tough run for Derby.

Many feel relegation now feels inevitable and here we look at some of the reaction to the game from Twitter…

Season over that was 6 pointer and we were shocking. We have nothing left but relegation — Kevin Squires (@KSquires37) November 3, 2021

Poor result, even without the -12 we’d be 4th bottom, gotta start looking at the manager tactics now surely — Callum Worth (@Cworth90) November 3, 2021

Time to go Rooney your record is shocking and the last few weeks are abysmal. We need experience and intelligence — tom (@DCFC_tom) November 3, 2021

Can we just go down now please cause this is dreadful — Iain Jennison 🐑⚽️ 🐬🏈 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@iainjennison) November 3, 2021

Shambolic. The only way forward is to accept all EFL charges to get them off our backs; take the points deduction; accept we will get relegated; get rid of the dead wood in January (mentioning no names but Forsyth must be top of the list); build a team that can compete in L1. — matrix80band (@matrix80band) November 3, 2021

Awful performance, so many unforced errors and still can't understand why we look more at playing the ball backwards than forwards #negativeplay — Antony Brown (@antbrown180) November 3, 2021

Where has the fight gone? That grit and passion. Even when we were up against a better team you could still see it previously, now though it's just not there. — Gareth (@gcw047) November 3, 2021