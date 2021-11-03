Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Season over’, ‘Shambolic’ – These Derby County fans are not happy after 2-1 Barnsley defeat

Published

6 mins ago

on

Derby County fell to a 2-1 defeat against Barnsley in their huge game at Oakwell this evening.

Wayne Rooney’s side went into the fixture sitting bottom of the table, but they would’ve leapfrogged the Tykes if they had picked up three points.

And, that looked a real possibility when Sam Baldock put the Rams ahead, however the Yorkshire outfit had turned things around by the 50th minute and they would go on to win the game.

That leaves Rooney’s men seven points from safety after 16 games, meaning they already have a lot of work to do if they are going to climb the table.

As you would expect, this loss did not go down well with the support, who felt it was a pivotal game after what has been tough run for Derby.

Many feel relegation now feels inevitable and here we look at some of the reaction to the game from Twitter…


