Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass has been pictured in a protective boot after limping off in last night's 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers, which has caught the attention of the Owls' fan base.

Lee Gregory's 11th-minute opener was cancelled out nine minutes before the break by Bolton striker Victor Adeboyejo, whose deflected effort left Cameron Dawson motionless, and neither side was able to find a winner at Hillsborough.

The result extends Wednesday's league unbeaten run to a record 23 games and stretches their lead at the top of League One to four points ahead of Saturday's fixtures.

While a point against play-off chasing Bolton is far from a poor outcome, things didn't pan out quite how Darren Moore will have wanted - with both Windass and Reece James forced off due to injury.

Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield's Andy Giddings after the game, Moore indicated that the pair could both still make Tuesday's game against Oakwell.

They're set to be assessed this morning but an image of Windass wearing a protective boot after last night's draw is cause for concern.

