Search ongoing, defender joins, Morison’s fury: All the latest Cardiff City news + transfer updates

Cardiff City have had a mixed start to the 2022/23 Championship season, having impressed on the opening day before suffering back-to-back defeats in the league and cup.

With a poor display away at Reading and a thrashing at home to League One Portsmouth, it’s been a frustrating week for the Bluebirds and manager Steve Morison pulled no punches in his verdict on his side.

It’s not surprising to see Cardiff go through the motions having had such a significant summer of movement where 15 players have come in and 13 have left. It was a much-needed transition and with a new style of play as well, there will always be teething issues.

That being said, away from things on the pitch it has still been a busy week for the Bluebirds so here’s a look all the latest news and in the Welsh capital.

Morison still looking for additions

Despite a strong summer of recruitment, Morison is still keen on adding to his squad with a lack of depth and experience prevalent in some areas.

According to Wales Online, the manager has said there will be ‘few’ players leaving this month to balance the incomings with the former Millwall striker also confirming more players will be coming through the door.

Cardiff bring in Rangers defender

Jack Simpson became Cardiff’s 15th signing of the summer, putting pen to paper on a two-year deal after arriving on a free transfer from Rangers. The left-sided centre-back is a ball-playing defender who will add some much-needed balance to the side.

Speaking of the transfer, Morison told Wales Online: “He is a fantastic player, with a beautiful left foot. He is someone who wanted to come and be part of it. Jack’s here with a smile on his face, and ready to get to work. He’s an excellent addition to the group.”

Morison angered by Isaak Davies pursuit

Davies has been subject to interest from Burnley with Vincent Kompany being open about the pursuit in his press conference.

However, it was Davies’ agent who Morison took aim at with the 38-year-old saying: “Ultimately, the club didn’t want to sell him,” he told Wales Online. “They asked me if I want to sell him. I don’t want to sell him.

“I know their manager has commented on it, which is a strange situation as they don’t normally. Really disappointed with the way it’s been handled. I understand why it’s because the people around him would like to push that, which disappoints me.”

Morison will be hoping to keep hold of the youngster as he looks to build a squad capable of competing for the playoffs over the next couple of seasons.