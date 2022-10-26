Sean Raggett update emerges following Portsmouth’s draw with Oxford United

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley has admitted that Sean Raggett sustained a back injury during last night’s clash with Oxford United.

The defender had to be withdrawn at half-time after picking up this particular issue and was replaced by Michael Morrison.

Before this substitution, Oxford opened the scoring in the 16th minute as Kyle Joseph fired an effort past Portsmouth goalkeeper Josh Griffiths from outside of the area.

Joseph then went close to doubling his side’s advantage as his effort narrowly missed the target.

Following the break, Billy Bodin was shown a second yellow card for a reckless challenge on Reeco Hackett.

Portsmouth levelled proceedings in the 78th minute as Colby Bishop slotted home from close range.

Currently sixth in the League One standings, Pompey will be hoping to get back to winning ways at this level when they face Shrewsbury Town this weekend.

After his side’s meeting with Oxford, Cowley shared a brief update on Raggett.

Speaking to The News about the defender, the Pompey boss said: “Of course we lose Sean Raggett at half-time, who is a really key player to us, with a nasty-looking back injury, and, in that moment, you can easily go under, you can easily feel like the world is against you.

“But this group has substance, character, they have the bits you can’t give them and go to the end.

“Any Pompey fan that follows the club knows the challenges at the moment in terms of where we are with injuries, but we are 18 unbeaten here [at Fratton Park], 18 competitive games, and that’s a proud record.

“We are battered and bruised but we are Portsmouth Football Club and are never beaten.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Portsmouth were unable to call upon the services of Marlon Pack, Tom Lowery, Louis Thompson, Joe Rafferty, Michael Jacobs and Joe Morell last night, the last thing that they needed was another injury setback.

However, with Raggett picking up an issue in this fixture, Pompey now face a nervous wait to learn the extent of this problem.

Portsmouth will be hoping that the defender will be able to make a swift recovery as he has been an ever-present in their starting eleven this season.

In the 14 league games that he has participated in during the current term, Raggett has made 5.2 clearances per fixture and has also won 4.9 aerial duels per match (according to WhoScored).

If the defender is not available for selection this weekend, Morrison and Clark Robertson will need to deliver the goods in the centre-back positions in his absence.