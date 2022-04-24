Sean Raggett makes honest claim amid uncertainty surrounding his Portsmouth future

Portsmouth defender Sean Raggett has revealed that although he is keen to extend his stay at the club, a breakthrough has yet to be reached in terms of an agreement over a new deal at Fratton Park.

Raggett’s current contract is set to expire in June and thus he is currently on course to become a free-agent.

After featuring in all but one of Portsmouth’s league games last season, the defender has once again been an ever-present in the club’s side during the current campaign.

In the 43 appearances that he has made in the third-tier, Raggett has managed to provide an attacking threat as he has scored an impressive total of six goals at this level.

The Pompey defender helped his side secure all three points in yesterday’s clash with Gillingham by featuring in this fixture.

A brace from Ronan Curtis and a header from Clarke Robertson allowed Portsmouth to seal a 3-1 victory over Neil Harris’ side.

Following this clash, Raggett made an honest admission about his future at Portsmouth.

Speaking to The News, the defender said: “I’m trying not to give it too much thought and trying to focus on the games.

“As we get to the end of the season though, I’m sure there will be some more conversation to be had.

“The gaffer has said to me he wants me to stay and I love the club. I love playing here and it’s a great place to play your football, so we’ll see what happens.”

Raggett later added: “There’s been a few early discussions, but that’s all at the moment.

“There’s nothing definitive as of yet. We have to see if we can come to an agreement for next season, because I love playing my football here.”

The Verdict

Portsmouth’s fans will be encouraged by Raggett’s comments as he clearly wants to stay at the club.

A stand-out performer in the third-tier this season for Pompey, Raggett is currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.07 at this level.

Providing that Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley is able to negotiate a reasonable deal with the defender in regard to his wages, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if an agreement is reached between now and June.

Raggett will be looking to help his side finish the current campaign on a high by delivering the goods in their upcoming clashes with Wigan Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday.