Sean Raggett addresses the futures of Portsmouth trio

Sean Raggett agreed to fresh terms at Portsmouth last week, with the experienced 29-year-old featuring in all but one game for the Pompey in the league last time out.

The defender proved to be an integral figure under Danny Cowley’s stewardship, with Raggett now trying to convince some of his teammates to sign on too.

Reeco Hackett, Michael Jacobs and Aiden O’Brien are currently considering fresh deals at Fratton Park, with Cowley eager to have the three of them as part of his plans for the upcoming campaign.

Speaking to The News about the aforementioned trio, Raggett said: “Before I signed, I was keeping a close eye on others in the squad.

“There were players who had options, so I wanted to see who the club were going to take up, and so far they’ve kept a lot of the squad together.

“They have re-signed the likes of Louis (Thompson) and Marcus (Harness), plus young lads Jay (Mingi) and Jayden (Reid) who hopefully can push on this year.

“If we can also hopefully sign a couple of the other boys that are out of contract and then add bits of quality where we need it, we’ll have a really good squad for the season.

“I have spoken to a couple of the players, trying to get them to rejoin. I was the same when I was watching others re-sign and that was influencing me a bit.

“Hopefully me re-signing kicks it on a bit and they do the same. If we do, we’ll have a right good go at it next year.”

The verdict

Keeping the core of the squad together appears to be vital for Cowley as he looks to build upon last season’s 10th-placed finish.

Pompey will be hoping to challenge for the play-offs next time out, a realistic ambition if they are able to bolster competition levels in a few positions during this summer.

The three players currently considering new deals are all players who could play a prominent role next season, with Raggett agreeing to fresh terms perhaps acting as a pivotal point for the trio.

The fact that Raggett is also in conversation with the three players in question here shows how important they could be next season.