Sean Morrison makes promotion claim about Cardiff City’s Kieffer Moore

Cardiff City captain Sean Morrison has told Dai Sport that he feels that Kieffer Moore’s goals can power a promotion charge this season for the Bluebirds.

The 29-year-old striker has only scored once during the current campaign but hit 20 last season for the Bluebirds and as a result found himself linked with a potential move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

However he ended up staying put and will now be looking to add to his tally, starting with this afternoon’s away game against Nottingham Forest.

Speaking about his teammate recently, Morrison was quick to state the following about how important the striker is to his team’s chances this season:

“A player who scored 20 goals last season in any team is huge.

“We’ve never had that since I’ve been here. If he scores 20 again, with the additions we’ve made, we’re definitely going to be in and around that top six.”

Moore has arguably started the season slowly after returning to action later due to being involved in Euro 2020 for Wales and will now be looking to kick on over the coming weeks at the Cardiff City Stadium.

After playing Forest today, Cardiff will then travel to Coventry City on Wednesday to take on the Sky Blues at The Coventry Building Society Arena.

The Verdict

It is yet another big season for Moore in a Cardiff shirt as he now has a lot more of a reputation for scoring goals regularly in the Sky Bet Championship.

He has yet to hit top form thus far and many will be thinking that it won’t be long before he hits a purple patch once again.

The way in which he has developed his all round game in order to help the team is so impressive and he is crucial to everything that the club are looking to do this season.

If they can get him firing again, they will be a real threat in the promotion race moving forwards.