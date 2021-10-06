Sean Morrison at Cardiff City: What do we know so far? Is a new deal likely to happen?

Sean Morrison remains a key player at the Cardiff City Stadium this season despite entering the final year of his contract with the Bluebirds.

Morrison arrived from Reading in August 2014 and has been a mainstay within their backline ever since, with a fair few players coming towards the end of their deals in the Welsh capital there will be ongoing negotiations as we edge towards January.

What do we know so far?

Morrison signed a four year deal back in 2017, with the Bluebirds’ parachute payments drying up this season the 30-year-old is unlikely to have his wages increased from his current contract.

The club captain is clearly settled in Cardiff, nearing 300 appearances for the Bluebirds and though he would be an attractive proposition for other Championship sides it would be unlikely to see more than a two year deal on the table at his age.

Is a new deal likely to happen?

It would be a surprise to see Morrison leave Cardiff this summer after such a long time at the club.

Sadly, the Bluebirds have struggled to capitalise on their promotion to the Premier League in 2017/18 and are precariously placed in 20th after 11 matches.

The strain of their poor form compared to the expectation of the fan base could be weighing the captain down which would make him more likely to opt for a change of scenery at the end of the season.

If Cardiff can turn their form around and compete for a top half finish then Morrison will be more inclined to sign on but if they continue to fall well below expectations and endure relegation anxiety this term, the option of a new challenge will gain desirability.