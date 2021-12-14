Sean McLoughlin reveals Hull City player reaction to pending takeover

Hull have finally begun to start picking up results – and Sean McLoughlin has suggested to the Hull Daily Mail that his side haven’t been affected whatsoever by the ongoing off-field discussions over a takeover.

The number of points they have picked up over the last few weeks would certainly show that the player is right too. The Tigers are ranked second in the league for most points won over their last five games and only Blackburn have managed a better rate than them.

If that is increased to over the last ten games, Hull would still be a lot higher up than they currently are, ranking 12th in the table. It shows just how much work has gone into picking up the points over the last few weeks and it is a string of good form that has seen Grant McCann’s team rise out of the relegation zone and steer four points clear of it to boot.

Things could also be set for change off the field for Hull too. There is an impending takeover set to take place at the club, with Acun Ilicali set to take the reins at the KCOM Stadium.

If a deal is completed soon then it could even mean more funds to spend in the winter window – but, despite all the upheaval and change, Sean McLoughlin has insisted that the players have not been distracted by it on the field.

Speaking to the Hull Daily Mail about the ongoing situation, he said: “That’s something the players don’t really focus on.

“It doesn’t really affect us in terms of what we do from day to day. The main thing for us (to focus on) is to train and playing games and making sure that we’re in the best shape possible.”

The side have certainly been doing that as of late with the results that have managed. If they can keep it up, then there is every chance that McLoughlin and the rest of the side will no longer be looking back and can instead look forward – and up the table – instead.

The Verdict

Hull did initially look like they would struggle in the Championship. Grant McCann though has finally managed to get some results out of his team and it is now seeing the team push their way up the table.

It could be good things on the horizon for the Tigers then. With the side set to be taken over and with results better than ever, they could even think about a push for the top half in the second half of the campaign.

It may be too late in the season for Hull to think about a promotion tilt – especially with work to likely be done in the transfer market – but it stands them in good stead for next year if they can retain their status in the division.

Things though are looking good for the Tigers.