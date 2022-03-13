Sean McLoughlin makes Hull City relegation battle admission

Hull City defender Sean McLoughlin has insisted that his side are taking nothing for granted when it comes to potentially still being in a relegation battle in the Championship this season.

But ultimately, the Irish defender has stated that the Tigers are looking up the table and not over their shoulder for the remaining nine fixtures.

Yesterday’s goalless draw against Birmingham City means that there is now a 13-point gap between the East Riding of Yorkshire side in 20th position and Barnsley in 22nd, although the Tykes do have a game in-hand.

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 Hull City players born in?

1 of 20 1) Matt Ingram High Wycombe Darlington Chester Wrexham

Since his arrival as manager in late January to replace Grant McCann, Shota Arveladze has won just twice, with three draws and five defeats in that time totalling nine points won out of a possible 30.

Those nine points have been enough to see the Tigers steer clear of any immediate danger, but McLoughlin knows that his club aren’t safe until the table says so – such is the nature of Championship football – and that they will not relax until they are mathematically in the second tier for the 2022-23 campaign.

“There is no feeling of survival being complete creeping in at all,” McLoughlin said, per the Hull Daily Mail.

“We are taking nothing for granted despite the position we are in.

“There is a healthy gap between us and the bottom three, but we won’t let that affect us.

“We’re looking up rather than down.

“Hopefully over the next nine games we can pick up as many points as possible.”

The Verdict

Because of what we always see in the EFL when it comes to relegation battles, it would be foolish to assume that Hull are safe already despite the points gap.

Grant McCann laid the groundwork before the departure and even though Shota Arveladze hasn’t had the best first 10 matches in charge, there’s clearly a decent Championship side at the MKM Stadium.

But if they start to lose games and the likes of Barnsley and Derby start to win consistently, then there could be cause for concern.

That’s why it’s important that Hull get a few more wins under their belt to secure their spot in the Championship next season – they cannot take their foot off the gas until that happens.