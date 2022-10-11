Sean Dyche to West Brom: A good appointment? What does he offer? Any risks?

Sean Dyche is West Bromwich Albion‘s first choice candidate to replace Steve Bruce as the club’s manager according to Chris Lepkowski.

The former defender has been out-of-work since being relieved of his duties at Burnley last season, where Dyche built a great reputation for keeping the Clarets afloat in the top-flight for the best part of six seasons, and even brought European football to Turf Moor.

To go from that to what is an early season relegation battle in the second tier with the Baggies would be something of a reality check, but West Brom are among a handful of clubs in the division who could potentially afford Dyche.

A good appointment?

Definitely.

Dyche could bide his time for a job back in the Premier League given how well he performed at Turf Moor and may well still do so.

It would be interesting to see how his management style would change with a competitive budget at his disposal, having played an arguably less sophisticated brand of football in the top-flight, than clubs with higher wage bills.

Having achieved promotion from the Championship twice in his managerial career, it would be an excellent appointment.

What does he offer?



Dyche would definitely command the respect of the dressing room to start with, having turned run of the mill second tier players into reliable Premier League performers at Burnley.

The 51-year-old would certainly back his ability to make the Baggies hard to beat and would expect to push the team into a safe mid table position in a short space of time.

Any risks?

Style of play.

If the Albion supporter base were not happy with Valerien Ismael’s methods, even when results were satisfactory, then that same stumbling block could crop up with Dyche at the helm.

With more talented personnel for the level Dyche may implement a more expansive brand of football than in his time at Burnley, but it would seem that supporters want style and substance now, rather than results at all costs.

Dyche would also be inheriting players from the Slaven Bilic, Sam Allardyce, Ismael and Bruce eras, and possibly others, which could cause some teething problems.

Investment in January would likely be required to satisfy any new manager.