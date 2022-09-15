Sean Dyche to Huddersfield Town: Could it happen? Would it work? What does he offer?

It has been a really poor start to the season for Huddersfield Town.

It was always going to be difficult with Carlos Corberan departing, but not many envisaged such a slow start after the club’s play-off exploits last campaign.

With the club sitting 23rd in the Championship standings after Tuesday night’s home defeat to Wigan Athletic, the decision was made yesterday to relieve Danny Schofield of his duties.

Naturally, given he is available having departed Burnley last season, Sean Dyche is a name that has come up as a potential candidate for the job.

With that in mind, here at FLW, we thought we’d take a look at three key aspects of any potential deal.

Could it happen?

It’s tough to say.

On the surface, yes, Huddersfield Town need a manager, and Dyche is not currently tied to any club, so there are no obvious obstacles to the former Burnley boss taking the job.

However, that would all, of course, depend on his desire to do so.

The 51-year-old gained himself a very good reputation having kept Burnley in the Premier League for so long, and you do wonder whether he may wait it out for a struggling Premier League side to become available before making his next steps.

There is no guarantee that he will be in contention for the job in that scenario, though, and therefore he may have to look to the Championship for his next job.

If he is prepared to do that, Huddersfield may not be a bad destination.

Although struggling at present, this is a club that have been promoted to the Premier League in the last decade, and one that almost got there again last season.

There is definitely potential for promotion at the John Smith’s Stadium under an experienced operator like Dyche and for that reason, it could appeal.

10 simple facts that every Huddersfield Town fan should know – But do you?

1 of 10 WHAT YEAR WERE HUDDERSFIELD TOWN FOUNDED? 1898 1908

Would it work?

Providing that Dyche was willing to take the job, I don’t see any glaringly obvious reasons that it couldn’t work.

Obviously being in the Premier League Dyche is used to having somewhat of a budget available to him, however, in comparison to a lot of clubs in the top flight, this was often one of the smallest.

Huddersfield obviously aren’t a club that are willing to splash the cash, as we have seen in recent years, with the club instead making shrewd free agent or loan signings, or signings for minimal fees and then developing those players.

I think Dyche would fit in with that model well, and given there is a big British core at the club, something Dyche had at Burnley, it may well be that he quite likes that method of recruitment.

What does he offer?

Dyche would offer Huddersfield Town a great deal.

First and foremost, he delivered Burnley five consecutive seasons of Premier League football, keeping them up against the odds at times, and so you do feel he would be able to get Huddersfield out of their current predicament – and quite quickly.

Looking beyond that, and partly linked to the above, Dyche has shown he has the ability to take a side up from the Championship to the top flight, and, crucially, keep them there.

Huddersfield were 90 minutes away from the Premier League last season and under Dyche, there is no reason they could not become contenders once again, in time.

Perhaps the only blemish on Dyche is the style of football.

Often considered a conservative style and not the most pleasing on the eye, it could be something that Huddersfield Town fans don’t want to watch week in week out.

However, I’m sure if the results were coming in playing that way, there would not be too much fuss.