Sean Dyche has given his thoughts on Vincent Kompany leaving Burnley for Bayern Munich last year.

Kompany spent two seasons with the Clarets, guiding them to Premier League promotion in 2023 before overseeing a 19th place finish in the top flight.

Following the club’s relegation back to the Championship, the Belgian made the switch to the Bundesliga giants, with his side now leading the way at the top of the table.

Kompany’s team are also in the latter stages of the Champions League, with Bayern set to play Borussia Dortmund in the quarter finals after knocking out title rivals Bayer Leverkusen in the previous round.

Vincent Kompany's Burnley record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 96 41 24 31 42.71

Sean Dyche opens up on Kompany’s Bayern Munich move

Speaking on Talksport, Dyche compared his record in his final season as Burnley manager to Kompany’s, highlighting the greater points total.

The 53-year-old also highlighted how much more the club spent under the former centre-back, suggesting he’d love to have been offered the Bayern job after such a poor record.

“We went down that season on 33 points, which people forget, but we’ll go onto Vincent Kompany who got 24 points I think after spending £127m and ended up getting the Bayern job," said Dyche.

“I don’t know how that works, but I wish I was doing it!

“I wish I had left the club £127m in debt and got the Bayern job, but anyway that’s an interesting twist of life.

“But we kept building the club and the board stuck by us.”

Burnley’s promotion hopes

Scott Parker replaced Kompany in the summer, and is currently overseeing their push for promotion back to the Premier League.

The Clarets are currently third in the Championship table, but are only two points behind league leaders Leeds United.

Burnley’s defensive record has been key to their run to third, with the team conceding just 11 goals from their first 38 games of the campaign.

Next up for Parker’s side is a home clash against an in-form Bristol City on 29 March.

Bayern Munich will feel justified in Kompany decision

Kompany’s style of play compared to Dyche was quite different from their time at Burnley, with the Belgian’s team playing more like how Bayern wants to play.

While the club did worse in the Premier League under Kompany than during their stint in the top flight under Dyche, that style of play carried a lot of weight behind Bayern’s decision to appoint Kompany.

It was a gamble to hire the Belgian after a dire top flight campaign, but the club’s lack of resources relative to the rest of the division meant they were always likely to struggle, even with a big spend relative to what previous managers had at Turf Moor.

Kompany is now doing quite well at Bayern, and the German club will feel quite justified in their decision if they win the league and continue to go far in Europe.