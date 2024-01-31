Highlights Everton boss Sean Dyche has shown confidence in Ben Godfrey by giving him a full 90 minutes in their recent match, making Leeds United's pursuit of him more difficult.

Dyche's comments suggest that Godfrey is "in the mix" for future opportunities at Everton, indicating that the club may not be willing to let him go during this transfer window.

Leeds United will need to move quickly to find a replacement target for Godfrey as their defensive unit has been significantly weakened in January with several departures.

Everton boss Sean Dyche has insisted that Leeds United target Ben Godfrey is "in the mix" for minutes at Goodison Park despite a rumoured switch to Yorkshire.

It was reported by Football Insider that Leeds had tabled a second loan offer after seeing their initial approach rejected, with the Premier League side thought to be open to letting the player depart during this window.

However, that prospect now looks under threat following a last-minute show of confidence from Dyche, both through his words in the media and in giving Godfrey a full 90 minutes in the Toffees' 0-0 Premier League encounter with Fulham.

The fresh potential of Godfrey getting his Goodison Park career back on track following developments in the past couple of days could make it a difficult deal to finalise for the Whites in the final hours of the January transfer window.

Dyche hints at future opportunities at Everton for Godfrey

The manager was speaking to the media following his side's draw at Craven Cottage, where Godfrey aided his side for the full game, helping to retain a clean sheet as part of the defensive unit.

Dyche was quoted by LeedsLive as saying: "There is a group motivated to play and he [Godfrey] has been unfortunate here during his time under me. He's been working very hard. We assured him that a few days ago, I assured him you're in the mix, you're right there and maybe now he understands about playing tonight.

"I make it clear to all the players; training is important, performances are important, no one gets a gimme, no one gets an easy ride. That doesn't happen, we discuss it as a staff and try to win the game. His defensive responsibility was clear, guarding the back post with a great clearance, the pace and strength he shows. Many different things."

It has predominately been Toffees right-back Nathan Patterson that has been playing in the right-back position that Godfrey took up last night, but Dyche made clear that both are important to the squad.

"Picking a side that can win games is not always an easy task and sometimes it's not about someone not particularly playing well, sometimes it is of course and someone needs to come out," he said. "I don't think Patto [Nathan Patterson] has been doing badly but it was the right game to play Ben and he delivered a good performance."

It seems like a deliberate show of confidence to block Leeds' move

Reports suggested that the deal looked likely to progress if terms between the clubs could be agreed, following the collapse of a potential move to Serie A side Atalanta.

The 28-year-old has played just 180 minutes of Premier League football so far this season, so for 90 of those minutes to arrive in the last game before the closing of the January transfer window appears to form a signal of intent to the player by the manager to show that he is trusted and will get opportunities, amid strong links regarding his departure.

It seems unlikely, under the circumstances, that Dyche is willing to see his defensive numbers weakened and that may leave Leeds scrambling in the final few hours of the window to find a replacement target.

Defensive reinforcements are needed at Elland Road

The Whites will need to move quickly if they are to land any Godfrey replacement target during this window and it's important that they do so as their defensive unit has been significantly weakened over the course of January.

The trio of Luke Ayling, Leo Hjelde, and Djed Spence have all departed Elland Road this month, the latter returning to Tottenham after his loan spell with Leeds.

Positions played by Godfrey, as per Transfermarkt Position Apps Goals Assists CB 133 4 4 CDM 54 1 0 LB 24 1 1 RB 15 0 0 CM 5 1 0

Alongside his main centre-back position, Godfrey has also been adaptable throughout his career, having played a good chunk of games in either full-back position and even occasionally stepping up into midfield, making him an ideal addition to Daniel Farke's squad.

Farke linking back up with Godfrey after playing a key role in his development at Norwich City is also a factor that has not been lost in the coverage of the potential move, but it now looks set to be a difficult one to conclude.

Leeds need to bolster their defensive options before the window shuts or face potential selection issues in the Championship run-in. Godfrey looked ideally placed to do this, but they may now need to find a back-up option incredibly quickly.