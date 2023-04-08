Everton boss Sean Dyche has expressed his delight after former side Burnley secured their return to the Premier League, speaking on BT Sport.

The 51-year-old was sacked from his role at Turf Moor last April after the Clarets found themselves in relegation danger - and it was a decision that was criticised by many who saw the dismissal as harsh.

Dyche had fought against the odds to keep the Lancashire outfit in the top flight for so long - and in the end - his departure couldn't stop them from being relegated back down to the Championship.

Vincent Kompany's impact

However, successor Kompany has done an excellent job since his arrival at Turf Moor.

Not only did he see many former key players depart including Nick Pope, Nathan Collins, Dwight McNeil and Max Cornet - but he also had to help his new signings settle into life at Turf Moor and that wasn't an easy task considering how many players he recruited.

Despite this rebuild last summer, the Lancashire side have been extremely consistent this season and sealed their promotion to the top flight yesterday evening, with Ashley Barnes and Connor Roberts scoring in a 2-1 away victory against Middlesbrough.

Boro had the opportunity to prevent the Clarets from securing a top-flight return - but the away side proved to be too much to handle for Michael Carrick's side who have rarely lost under the former Manchester United midfielder.

Not only have the Clarets secured promotion - but they also look set to win the league title in the coming weeks and would boost their chances of doing so if they win against Sheffield United on Monday.

What did Sean Dyche have to say about Burnley?

Dyche's Toffees are currently in action away at Manchester United - but still had time to say a few words about the Clarets ahead of kick-off.

Speaking to BT Sport, he said: "Fantastic. They've had an amazing season. Fantastic, credit to all of them. I left there on good terms, it had to end somewhere, but no, all credit to them."

Dyche's role in Burnley's promotion

It would be out of order to take too much credit away from current manager Kompany considering the work he has done at Turf Moor - but the years of stability the Clarets had under Dyche has played a part in their promotion this term.

With the club having valuable assets to sell because of their time in the top tier, that allowed Kompany to put his stamp on the squad and in the end, that has proved to be crucial to their success with the likes of Nathan Tella and Anass Zaroury making a big impact.

These sales have also allowed the club to make a few poor signings without it being too costly, with Darko Churlinov's move to the club failing to work out for the best so far and Lyle Foster unable to justify his price tag so far.

Although the Clarets' supporters are fond of Dyche, they will now be glad that a change has been made because Kompany has helped to freshen things up including the squad and the playing style.

The Championship league leaders play an attractive brand of football and that style switch was probably needed considering they had spent so long abiding by Dyche's methods.