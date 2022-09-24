Sean Dyche reveals the help he’s given Michael Duff at Barnsley

Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche has revealed he offered new Barnsley manager Michael Duff his opinion on his setup at the League One club.

Across a 10-year spell with the Clarets, the 51-year-old coach won promotion to the Premier League twice and kept them up for years despite operating on a much smaller budget than most top flight clubs.

He was sacked late last season with the Lancashire club in the midst of another relegation fight, which they would lose after his exit, and remains jobless despite links to plenty of clubs since.

Speaking on a recent episode of Fozcast – The Ben Foster Podcast, Dyche was pressed on how he’d been using his time after leaving Turf Moor and revealed that he’d offered some assistance to the new Tykes manager.

He explained: “A lot of normal stuff. Some football stuff.

“Michael Duff, who’s in at Barnsley, I went up and said ‘look do you want me to have a look at what you’re doing just let you know my opinion’, he’s a good guy, and he said ‘yeah great’.”

Duff, who played under Dyche at Burnley, left Cheltenham Town to take over at Oakwell in the summer and has made a solid start to life at the League One club.

The Tykes sit sixth in the table with 14 points from their first nine games as they look to bounce back from last season’s relegation from the Championship.

The Verdict

Given Dyche’s experience in management and success at Turf Moor, it’s no surprise that Duff was happy to accept his assistance after taking charge at Barnsley.

The 44-year-old did a fantastic job at Cheltenham but the move to Oakwell was a step up for him and brings with it higher expectations.

At the same time, the Tykes don’t have the sort of budget that many of League One’s big hitters do.

Dyche is famed for his success on tight budgets and his advice will likely have proven really useful for Duff.