Highlights Leeds United's Willy Gnonto has attracted transfer interest from a number of Premier League clubs this summer.

Everton are one side to be linked, with Sean Dyche questioned about the player in his pre-match press conference today.

Gnonto recently refused to play for Leeds in the EFL Cup, according to reports.

Following their relegation from the Premier League, Leeds United have had to put up with constant speculation surrounding some of their best players.

Indeed, a number of them have already moved on from Elland Road this summer. However, some very talented players still remain, with speculation constantly linking them with a move away ahead of the transfer deadline.

One of those players is undoubtedly Willy Gnonto, the 19-year-old Italian starlet.

Gnonto joined the club from FC Zurich in a deal reported to be worth just £3.8 million last summer. However, after a debut campaign at Elland Road that showed some real quality moments, he is a wanted man this summer following their drop to the Championship.

Which clubs have been linked with Willy Gnonto this summer?

So far this summer, a number of Premier League sides have been linked with a potential move for, or credited with an interest in Gnonto.

Crystal Palace, for example, were linked with the Italian early on this summer window.

Towards the end of June, The Mirror reported that the Eagles were set to make a move for the Leeds man, viewing him as a replacement for Wilfried Zaha.

More recent reports have now suggested their interest in Gnonto is no longer, though.

Aston Villa are another top flight side to be linked with Gnonto this summer, with reports in Italy suggesting that the Villains are also keen on the 19-year-old.

It is Everton, though, that appear to be most heavily linked of late.

The Toffees were reported to have pulled out of the race to sign the Italian a few weeks ago. However, a recent report from Football Transfers claimed that they were back in for the Leeds man.

What has Sean Dyche said about Everton's interest in Willy Gnonto?

Naturally, with Everton having been linked with the Italian, Toffees boss Sean Dyche was questioned about the player in his press conference on Thursday.

Dyche remained very coy on the matter.

"You know me, I don’t speak about other players." Dyche told the media when questioned on Gnonto, via Liverpool World.

“I will speak about Youssef , he’s nearly at a situation to be clear on. It’s very close. Hopefully it gets done and he’s a new player who adds to the squad.”

Interestingly, though, despite Dyche not ruling out Gnonto, he did rule out another forward he was asked about, which could suggest there is something in the Gnonto rumours.

When asked about PSG's Hugo Ekitike, for example, Dyche told the media there had been "no contact, to my knowledge".

What is the latest news on Willy Gnonto at Leeds?

Of course, the above question comes not only after Everton have been linked with Gnonto, but after the player refused to play for Leeds in the EFL Cup this week.

As per the Daily Mail, the Italian asked to be left out of the club's squad that took on Shrewsbury on Wednesday night as he seeks a move away from the club.

Speaking after the match, Farke appeared to confirm this, stating he did not miss the match through injury, telling the Yorkshire Evening Post: "Willy was not available today."

"No [not injured], not available."

When pressed on the matter, Farke told the press: "Listen, in general you know I'm always open and honest and give you a pretty transparent answer,”

"I can't give you the whole picture anyhow, due to I'm not in control of this then I prefer to give you what I can say and then not to create a story or whatever. And what I can say are the facts and the fact is that he was not available.

"There will be the time to make some comments to this but not currently, he was not available.”

Leeds take on Birmingham City in the Championship this weekend and it will certainly be interesting to see if Gnonto features.