Highlights Everton manager Sean Dyche has not yet decided on the future of striker Tom Cannon, who spent last season on loan at Preston North End.

Cannon has attracted interest from several clubs, including Preston, Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City, Birmingham City, Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United, and Sampdoria.

Although Cannon is reportedly keen to return to Preston, some clubs are considering making a permanent offer of £8 million for the 20-year-old striker.

Everton manager Sean Dyche says the club have not yet made a decision on the future of striker Tom Cannon.

Cannon spent the second half of last season on loan in the Championship with Preston North End, scoring eight goals and providing one assist in 21 appearances for the Lilywhites.

The 20-year-old has no shortage of suitors this summer, with Preston, Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City, Birmingham City, Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United and Sampdoria all said to be keen.

It had seemed that Cannon was heading back to Preston after the Lilywhites agreed a "six-figure loan fee on top of his wages", but the move has been delayed as the Toffees struggle to bring in a new striker.

Cannon is reportedly keen to return to Deepdale and while not commenting on the striker specifically, North End manager Ryan Lowe suggested he is waiting for other clubs to allow their players to depart before being able to bring in new additions.

However, North End could be set for disappointment as some clubs are now plotting a move to buy Cannon permanently for £8 million, with Sunderland, Stoke and Sampdoria considering making an offer.

What has Sean Dyche said on Tom Cannon's Everton future?

It is well-documented that Everton are in the market for a striker this summer.

The Toffees were the second-lowest scorers in the Premier League last season with just 34 goals to their name and Dyche's options in the attacking areas have been depleted after Ellis Simms' departure to Coventry City, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin's injury struggles are continuing.

Everton are in talks to sign Southampton striker Che Adams for £12 million, but Cannon's exit has been put on hold until Dyche is able to strengthen his forward line.

Cannon was on the bench for the Toffees' 1-0 defeat to Fulham at Goodison Park in their opening game on Saturday and speaking ahead of the trip to Aston Villa on Sunday, Dyche revealed that no decision has yet been made on the striker's future.

"He's only just got fit. He played 45 minutes the other day, so we'll keep an eye on him and make sure he's well," Dyche told Liverpool World.

"We're keeping our minds open at this stage. We haven't got a big squad as everyone knows, we haven't got massive number of strikers, that's quite obvious. He's in the building for now and will view it accordingly as the window comes towards the end."

Would Tom Cannon be a good signing for any Championship side this summer?

Cannon would be an excellent addition for any second tier club.

He proved his ability at the level during his prolific spell at Preston and after scoring eight goals for the Lilywhites in the second half of last season, it would be no surprise to see him reach around the 20-goal mark over a full campaign.

There is an argument to say that Cannon deserves to be given a chance at Everton, particularly considering the struggles of the strikers at the club, but if he is not in Dyche's plans, it makes sense for Cannon to depart temporarily again.

If the Toffees are able to secure a deal for Adams, Dyche should sanction Cannon's exit and there are plenty of Championship clubs who will be hoping to win the race for his signature.