Everton boss Sean Dyche has tipped Coventry City for promotion to the Premier League in the upcoming Championship season.

The Sky Blues earned an impressive 3-0 friendly victory over the Merseyside outfit on Tuesday as part of their preparations for the upcoming campaign.

Ellis Simms opened the scoring with a goal against his former club, before strikes from Ephron Mason-Clark and Victor Torp sealed a comfortable win over top flight opposition.

Mark Robins’ side narrowly missed out on promotion in 2023, losing the play-off final to Luton Town on penalties, before coming ninth in the standings last year.

Coventry will be aiming to go one step further in 2025 and clinch their return to the top flight, having last competed at that level in 2001, and haven't returned in the last 23 years.

Coventry City's opening 5 Championship fixtures - 2024/25 Opponent (Home or Away) Date Stoke City (A) August 10 Oxford United (H) August 16 Bristol City (A) August 24 Norwich City (H) August 31 Watford (A) September 14

Everton manager Sean Dyche makes Coventry City promotion prediction

Dyche has backed Coventry to be in the mix for promotion again this season following their defeat to the Championship side.

He has praised their performance and claimed that Robins’ side looks very prepared for the upcoming campaign.

“We showed how many players we’re missing, and very important players, but credit to Mark and his team,” Dyche said, via Coventry Live.

“I thought they were excellent and they look game ready, certainly on that performance, that’s for sure.

“Their habits were good, the shape of the team and they’re a team that’s played together and went close last year to getting promotion, and, certainly on that performance, you’d fancy that for this coming season.

“I know how competitive the Championship teams are - I thought they were super-competitive tonight. We weren’t as competitive.”

Coventry will get their campaign underway on August 10th with an away trip to face Stoke City, where they will be hoping to lay down a marker for their promotion ambitions with an opening day victory.

Coventry City’s 2024 summer transfer activity

The Sky Blues have been active in the summer market in order to build Robins a side capable of a sustained promotion push.

The departure of Callum O’Hare at the end of his contract will have come as a blow given his importance to the squad.

But the arrivals of Jack Rudoni, Oliver Dovin and the permanent signing of Luis Binks will be exciting for supporters.

Binks spent last season on loan at the CBS Arena, making 18 appearances in the league.

Coventry have until 30 August to finalise any remaining transfer plans before the market shuts for the remainder of the calendar year.

Coventry City need to eradicate slow starts to season for promotion push

Coventry have made a slow start to the campaign in each of the last two years, which hurt their chances of promotion.

If they can carry this positive pre-season momentum into their opening few fixtures, then that could be the platform they need to finally get over the line.

Their run to the FA Cup semi-final last season showed that they can compete against sides in the Premier League, knocking out Wolves and bringing Manchester United to penalties.

A proactive start to their summer business could help earn them a strong start to the league campaign, and these indications from pre-season are certainly giving fans plenty of reasons to be optimistic.