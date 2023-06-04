Everton are interested in signing Burnley’s Wout Weghorst this summer after it was revealed he won’t be staying at Manchester United following his loan spell.

Will Everton sign Wout Weghorst?

It’s no secret that the Toffees are going to be in the market for a new number nine this summer, as they struggled for goals in the Premier League, with main striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin having suffered from plenty of injury problems.

The Merseyside outfit lack depth behind the England international, with Neal Maupay struggling to convince since his move from Brighton.

Therefore, after keeping Everton in the top-flight on a dramatic final day, Sean Dyche will be keen to make his own mark on the squad, and TalkSPORT has stated that Weghorst is a target.

The Everton chief knows all about the Dutch international, having brought him to Burnley when he was in charge at Turf Moor in January last year.

And, the target man is set to be available this summer, as his loan spell with Manchester United has now ended following their FA Cup final loss to Manchester City, and they won’t be looking to sign him on a permanent basis.

As it stands, Weghorst is set to return to Burnley for pre-season under Vincent Kompany, and he will be entering the final two years of his contract with the club.

Weghorst transfer could suit Everton and Burnley

This is a deal that you could imagine happening, and you’d have to say that it’s a move that could suit all parties. Firstly, Everton’s need for a striker is obvious, and Weghorst has qualities that Dyche wants from a number nine - which is why he bought him for Burnley. He can hold the ball up, bring others into play and is a good focal point.

For Burnley, Kompany may want something different, as he will seek a more mobile attacker, whilst Weghorst will still fetch a decent fee, so it’s something the club may entertain as it will boost the transfer budget for them on their Premier League return.

Ultimately, discussions need to be had with the player and Burnley over the coming weeks, but it would be no surprise, if a transfer was sorted, with Weghorst having a pretty unforgettable time with the Clarets.