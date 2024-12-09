Scott Arfield was a lesser-known quantity when he moved to Burnley on a free transfer in the summer of 2013, but he turned out to be a signing that perfectly encapsulated the Sean Dyche era.

When Arfield joined the Clarets in July 2013, there was an expectation he was joining to help in their quest to beat the drop, but that season turned out to be one of the modern day great Championship underdog stories.

One of the favourites to face relegation in 2013/14 after selling Charlie Austin on the eve of the season, Burnley ended up romping to an unlikely promotion, and Arfield was a key cog in that wheel.

At the time, finances were incredibly tight for the Clarets as their parachute payments from their maiden top-flight season were coming to an end, so recruiting the likes of Arfield, Tom Heaton and David Jones on free transfers was as good as it got back then.

But that season showed that money doesn't always bring success, as that trio were influential in that famous promotion.

Sean Dyche foresaw Scott Arfield's success at Burnley

The name Scott Arfield certainly wasn't a household name before his move to East Lancashire, so not many Burnley fans can say they saw this success story coming - one man who did however was Sean Dyche.

The former Clarets chief claimed that Arfield was a "really good talent" and although his claim was eventually porven as true, at the time, few people had seen anything to back that statement up.

Arfield had spent most of his career bouncing around in the lower leagues and in Scotland, so there were certainly question marks over his ability to step up to the Championship.

Scott Arfield's Burnley FC Career Stats (As per Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 193 22 11

But he proved the doubters wrong in fine fashion in his first season, playing an incredible 45 out of 46 games, and contributing to 11 goals across the campaign.

In fact, Arfield at Championship level was a different beast, as in Burnley's next promotion campaign in 2015/16, he played in every single game, bettering his goal contribution tally of the prior promotion season by having a hand in 14 goals second time round.

To play so many games in the Championship is testament to Arfield as a professional, but also shows how highly rated he was by Dyche, who is certainly a manager who picks teams based on trust.

Burnley gave Scott Arfield the platform to have a stellar career

Arfield enjoyed some of the highest highs most Burnley fans have, and perhaps ever will, see in their lifetime, as he was part of the 2017/18 squad that finished seventh and secured Europa League football.

The Scottish wide man did play in the 2018/19 Europa League qualifiers, but not for Burnley, for Rangers, after he left Turf Moor at the end of the 2017/18 season.

From leaving East Lancashire, Arfield went on to lift silverware with Rangers, played in Europe on a regular basis and even played in the 2022 Europa League final.

All that was possible because of the faith Dyche showed in him back in 2013, and while Burnley reaped their fair share of benefits out of him, Rangers did also.

Since leaving Rangers, Arfield went to the MLS to play for Charlotte FC, and he now turns out in League One for Bolton Wanderers as a stellar career draws to a close.