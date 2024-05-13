Highlights Everton boss Sean Dyche didn't give much away when asked about a return for Jack Harrison next season.

Leeds United's strong negotiating position could make it difficult for Toffees to secure Harrison on a cheap deal.

Takeover uncertainty could also be a barrier for the Toffees.

Everton boss Sean Dyche hasn't ruled out a potential move for Jack Harrison this summer but has stated that the Toffees will monitor their financial situation before making a decision on whether to make a further approach for the winger, speaking to the Liverpool Echo.

Harrison has been an important player at Goodison Park during the 2023/24 campaign, but his future has been uncertain for some time, with the player only joining the Toffees on loan.

Jack Harrison's 2023/24 campaign at Everton (As of May 13th, 2024) [All competitions] Appearances 35 Goals 4 Assists 3

He joined following Leeds United's relegation from the Premier League, with the winger just one of many players who departed either on loan or permanently during the previous summer transfer window.

Harrison was a key player for Leeds last term, but the West Yorkshire side have managed to cope without him this term, with Crysencio Summerville managing to fill the void that he created with his temporary switch to Merseyside.

Willy Gnonto has also been a threat in wide and central areas for a decent chunk of this term, despite a slow start to the season, and Dan James has shone.

Jaidon Anthony, meanwhile, hasn't been able to make that much of an impact, but has been a valuable option for the Whites who have seen flashes of his quality.

Despite the likes of Summerville and James shining though, the club haven't been able to secure automatic promotion and if they fail to win the play-offs, the chances of Harrison leaving will surely increase.

Sean Dyche on potential future transfer agreement for Jack Harrison

The player's contract at Elland Road doesn't expire until the summer of 2028, which should allow Leeds to take a strong negotiating position on the wide player, especially with the club also able to sell others if they need to.

That is a blow for the Toffees who may want to secure him on a cheap deal, with takeover uncertainty also a potential barrier to securing an agreement.

Related Liam Cooper reacts to Leeds United supporter footage with message ahead of Norwich City clash Liam Cooper has urged the Leeds United fans to stick by the team on Thursday night as they look to beat Norwich City to reach the play-off final.

But Dyche has failed to rule out a return for Harrison, telling the Liverpool Echo: "We will wait and see.

"The first thing was making sure we were safe, then once we were safe we could re-evaluate the internal truth with the financial side of what we can do, so that will be an ongoing process."

Leeds United should look to hold out for a high fee for Jack Harrison

Leeds are in a very strong negotiating position, as mentioned above.

The Whites is a proven player at the top level and should still have the ability to spend a few more years at the top level, making him a valuable player.

If Leeds aren't promoted, it would weaken their position slightly, but they have others they can cash in on.

With Summerville, Archie Gray and others all able to be sold for big fees, Harrison may not need to be sold.

And they shouldn't be looking to sell him to the Toffees early in the window unless they are prepared to fork out a big fee.