Even the largest transfer fees can be justified when a player delivers consistent performances for their new club – but Burnley fans will never forget how little a cult hero cost their club to sign.

Sean Dyche sanctioned a deal worth around £450k to bring Ashley Barnes up north from Brighton midway through the 2013/14 season.

Barnes would help the Clarets into the Premier League by the end of the season – before going on to become one of Burnley’s favourite sons.

Ashley Barnes: From non-league to Premier League

Striker Barnes had to work his way up to the Premier League from non-league, starting his senior career with Paulton Rovers in the Southern League.

After impressing for the Somerset club, he trialled with Plymouth Argyle, where he received his first taste of the professional game.

Barnes had to bide his time with multiple loan moves, the last of which was to Brighton & Hove Albion.

He impressed enough with the Seagulls to earn a permanent move to the south coast, where he would go on to make over 100 appearances for Brighton.

With Burnley sitting second in the Championship midway through the 2013/14 campaign, Barnes was drafted in from divisional rivals Brighton in order to get the Clarets over the line in the promotion battle.

It was the first transfer fee paid during Dyche's stint as Burnley manager – and it proved to be both a bargain and a wise investment.

Ashley Barnes' first stint at Burnley stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 293 55 12

Barnes would go on to make 200 Premier League appearances for the Clarets, earning three promotions, lifting the Championship title on two occasions.

Speaking some years later, Dyche shared: “He was a very good investment, I think it was around £450,000 from Brighton.

“I suggest he is worth a little bit more than that now and he is certainly worth more than that to us here.”

Never a particularly prolific goalscorer, Barnes enjoyed the best spell of his career with Burnley – both in front of goal and in terms of league positions.

He notched 12 goals in 37 Premier League games during the 2018/19 season, the third time he reached double figures in a league campaign after doing so for Brighton in League One and the Championship.

Ashley Barnes: Former Brighton striker became Burnley cult hero

Barnes had all the ingredients to become a folk hero on the terraces of Turf Moor. A hard worker that chipped in with his fair share of goals, Barnes quickly picked up the nickname of “Bash” or “Bashley”.

Aside from his affectionate nickname, Barnes earned a reputation for his antics on the pitch.

Prior to joining Burnley, Barnes earned a seven-match ban for attempting to trip up a referee, and whilst he was a Claret he garnered headlines for planting a kiss on opponent Joe Bennett during a confrontation.

His reputation as a wind-up merchant fit in with Burnley’s robust style, with the plucky Clarets becoming a thorn in many sides during their Premier League stint.

Manager Dyche certainly did not mind, describing Barnes as an “awkward customer” for the opposition to deal with.

But after almost 10 years as a Claret, Barnes’ original stint at Turf Moor came to an end following the 2022/23 Championship campaign.

Fittingly, he notched his 55th goal for Burnley in his final match, earning a standing ovation on his 293rd appearance.

Ashley Barnes given hero’s welcome upon return to Burnley

Barnes became such a cult hero at Turf Moor that, even as an aging veteran, he was welcomed back to Burnley with open arms midway through this season.

After struggling to break into Norwich's side this term, it was decided for Barnes to part ways on mutual terms with the Norfolk club, paving the way for him to re-join Burnley for free.

At 35, Barnes has largely been drafted into Scott Parker’s squad to add experience and promotion nous to a relatively young side.

Fans will hope that the presence of the striker helps the Clarets to the Premier League for a fourth time, a mid-season galvanisation culminating in promotion just as Barnes first did all the way back in 2014.