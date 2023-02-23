Sean Clare’s stance on Charlton Athletic future shared amid contract uncertainty

Sean Clare would not be drawn on where he will be playing his football next season as his current deal with Charlton Athletic runs down.

The 26-year-old, who was with the Addicks at academy level, returned as a professional in 2021 and has gone on to be an important player since, which includes making 29 appearances in the league this season.

However, with his contract expiring in the summer, there are doubts as to whether Clare will still be at The Valley for next season.

And, after speaking to Clare, the London Football Scene revealed that it’s not something that the versatile player is too concerned with at the moment.

“Clare finds himself out of contract at the end of the season and when asked what the future may hold he simply replies his only focus is on the here and now.

“To the uninitiated it may seem like a footballing cliché but there is a genuinely relaxed aura around Clare which makes it hard not to believe him when he says ‘whatever is to come will take care of itself.’”

The verdict

You can understand why Clare doesn’t want to engage on talks about his future just now as it can be a distraction.

As well as that, he’s well within his rights to let the deal run down and then see what happens in the summer when there may be more offers on the table and he could have a decision to make.

So, now he will want to keep playing well and helping Charlton get results and he knows that this big decision is looming.

