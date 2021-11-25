Sean Clare reflects on Charlton Athletic’s 2-2 draw at Morecambe

Charlton Athletic were 2-0 up and on course for a third straight league win before being pegged back to draw at Morecambe on Tuesday evening.

Summer signing Sean Clare, who has been thriving in an unfamiliar role on the right side of a back three in recent weeks, took to Instagram to express his emotions.

He wrote: “Gutted not to take the 3 but a point on the board and on to Sat (Saturday).”

Sean Clare is one of many Charlton players who have gone to new levels under the caretaker stewardship of Johnnie Jackson. The Addicks are unbeaten in six in the league since Nigel Adkins was relieved off his duties and will be hoping to pick up all three points when they visit relegation threatened Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

Strikes from Diallang Jaiyesimi and Conor Washington had the Addicks two goals to the good by the 27th minute before Cole Stockton’s spot kick restored belief for the hosts with a swift reply.

The gap between Charlton and the play-off places remains nine points but they have played more than some of the teams above them putting further importance on their trip to Shropshire.

Only a victory will go further to convincing Thomas Sandgaard to give Johnnie Jackson the job on a permanent basis.

The Verdict

Charlton are going through their yearly injury crisis with most of the absentees being in the backline. Jason Pearce and Adam Matthews have picked up knocks in recent weeks with Sam Lavelle and Ryan Inniss on the sidelines with longer term recovery processes.

Clare has slotted in so seamlessly on the right side of the defensive three that Matthews will likely find it difficult to earn his spot back when fit.

Clare fell out of favour at Oxford United last term before impressing on loan at Burton Albion, that experience has stood him in good stead to bide his time at The Valley and he is reaping the rewards for that in Jackson’s confident trust in his ability.