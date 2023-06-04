With Leicester City's relegation to the Championship confirmed last weekend, it has not taken long for the Premier League vultures to circle their best talent.

Indeed, as expected, the club's star players are already being lined up for summer moves back to the top flight.

Harvey Barnes, for example, is said to be attracting transfer interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, Spurs and Newcastle are also said to be keen on James Maddison.

Who could replace James Maddison at Leicester City?

Interestingly, a replacement for Maddison is already reportedly being lined up by the Foxes.

That is according to Football Insider's report on Wednesday afternoon.

Their article claims that Leicester are eyeing a move for Queens Park Rangers star Ilias Chair as a potential replacement for Maddison should, or when, he leaves the King Power Stadium.

Indeed, the Foxes are said to be resigned to Maddison departing this summer, and Chair is said to feature highly on their list of targets to replace him.

Would Ilias Chair be a good signing for Leicester City?

It must be said, if the Foxes were to sign Ilias Chair from Queens Park Rangers this summer, it would be an excellent signing for the club, and, at the same time, be a real statement of intent as to how they plan to attack the Championship next season.

Chair has two years remaining on his contract at QPR, with the club holding an option for a further year, as per Transfermarkt.

Indeed, Ilias Chair is undoubtedly one of the most creative midfielders in the division, and he has proven time and time again in recent years that he is a star at this level.

A look at his numbers in recent seasons demonstrates the above.

For example, despite QPR never being challengers at the sharp end of the division in the last four years, finishing 20th, 11th, 9th and 13th respectively, Chair has hit double digits in direct goal contributions in each of those seasons.

Chair's direct goal contributions over the last four years were 12 in 2019/20 (5G, 7A), 13 in 2020/21 (8G, 5A), 17 in 2021/22 (9G, 8A), and 14 in 2022/23 (5G, 9A).

Now, being able to bring in a player that has consistently produced those numbers would make Leicester City the envy of the division, and would, as mentioned above, be a real statement of intent ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Indeed, bringing players like Ilias Chair to the King Power Stadium this summer will certainly make other clubs in the division sit up and take notice of the Foxes ahead of their Championship return.