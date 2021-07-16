Scunthorpe United snap up former Blackburn youngster

Scunthorpe United have acquired their fourth new addition for the 2021/22 season, with the signing of former Blackburn Rovers prospect Lewis Thompson.

The 21-year-old has penned a one year contract at the Sands Venue Stadium, joining Alex Kenyon, Harry Davis and Ross Millen as the latest Iron signings to become part of a refreshed Neil Cox squad.

Thompson, who plies his trade in left-back, was originally part of the academy at Manchester United, but he switched for Ewood Park in 2016 and rose through the ranks, even signing his first professional contract in 2018.

His progression continued with a short-term loan to FC United of Manchester and AFC Fylde, but has also represented both England and Northern Ireland at youth levels.

Manager Cox commented on his newest acquisition, saying via the club site: “We know he’s a good player. We did really well to get him in the building to have a look at him, and we’ve seen enough. He’s an attacking full-back who can get forward, but also does the defending elements right. He can play a number of positions, including left midfield, as well. It’s another body in that can help push everyone on.

“He has a really good personality and a winning mentality. He just wants to play first team football. He had offers from elsewhere, but when we gave him the chance to train with us he jumped at it. I’m glad it’s sorted now.”

The verdict

Potentially a crucial signing in strengthening the back-line, it is clear that Cox has begun his Summer recruitment plans by building from the back, with every signed player being a defender bar Kenyon who is a defensive midfielder. Thompson is the sort of young, hungry defender who will be desperate to build a career in the Football League, and now has his opportunity to break into first team football, something he lacked with Blackburn.