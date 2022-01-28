Scunthorpe United manager provides transfer update

Scunthorpe united manager Keith Hill has provided his thoughts on the comings and goings at Glanford Park as well as an update on more potential signings.

On Wednesday United completed the signing of 35-year-old Liam Feeney from Tranmere Rovers who has played over 600 games and brings a lot of experience to the club who are six points from safety in League Two.

Discussing the addition, Hill told the club’s Official Media: “He’s certainly got experience and puts his knowledge into action, while he still has a hunger, desire and determination to make a real positive impact on the younger players. It’s important to bring players like him into the football club.

“Not only that, but what was important was the fact that he did want to come. He could have stayed at Tranmere and picked up a promotion medal, but I’m really please we have that calibre of player coming into the club.

“It shows a massive desire to continue to want that play, and that’s big for me. That’s what’s been evident when I spoke with him at Tranmere last season and he’s an outstanding provider of opportunities.”

This week also saw the departure of captain Harry Davis who joins AFC Fylde after 17 appearances for The Irons this season. The Scunthorpe boss said: “I’m pleased for the player. It’s something that he wanted to do. I won’t push any players out of the football club but I do need outs so I can get the players in.

“I’m trying to build my own squad and improve. It was a chance for him to be closer to home as well, and work with Jim [Bentley] who he has previously worked with. He’s an outstanding professional and I wish him all the best in his pursuit of success at Fylde.”

On the question of whether there would be more signings to come, Hill said: “We’re governed by the embargo and the possibility of getting players out as well as in. We’re trying to improve the squad all the time to improve our opportunities to win football matches.

“It’s mine and the staff’s pursuit to improve the squad of players we have.”

The Verdict:

The addition of Feeney to the Scunthorpe squad is definitely a good relegation battle signing. In these types of situations, it’s good to have someone in the side with a wealth of experience and he will no doubt be able to help the younger players too as they try and survive the drop to the National League this season.

It’s a shame to see their captain depart but it was clearly a move that suited all parties and his departure allows them to get fresh players in since they are burdened by the embargo.

Hill’s side take on 10th place Port Vale tomorrow so it will be a tough game for the Irons but Hill will be hoping to see some improvement with his new addition.