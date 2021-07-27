Scunthorpe United boss has his say on transfer agreement with Coventry City

Scunthorpe United manager Neil Cox has revealed his delight at getting the loan signing of Coventry City goalkeeper Tom Bilson over the line, as per the club’s website.

Bilson, 20, has previously spent time at non-league side Barwell but the move to Glanford Park will offer his first opportunity to play regularly in the EFL.

The young ‘keeper has advanced through the Sky Blues’ youth set-up and made his debut for the club in an EFL Cup Second Round game against Gillingham last season.

Cox spoke of how securing the signing of Bilson was worth waiting for.

“This is one we’ve been trying to sort for five or six weeks now. I’d just like to thank Coventry City for helping us out and making this happen really,” he said.

“The boy’s been excited about the prospect of coming to this football club but everything had to be done right, and I’m over the moon that he’s in the building.

“He’s 6ft 3in, a big unit, strong, brave and got a lot about him. He’s an organiser and another good player we’ve brought in. I think he’ll be a good signing for us.

“(Coventry manager) Mark Robins rates him highly and he was telling me how he’s an excellent goalkeeper, a brilliant shotstopper and has been in and around their first team but he needs a loan move.

“He’s been training with Coventry so far this pre-season and now comes into the building, and has enough time to play some friendly games with us.”

The Verdict

Mark Howard’s departure from Scunthorpe has opened up a spot between the sticks at Glanford Park.

Rory Watson was dropped for the more experienced Howard midway through last season by Neil Cox, and he will no doubt be planning to regain his place now that there is no obvious first-choice ‘keeper.

Watson, 17-year-old Tom Collins and new arrival Bilson will all be hoping to stake their claim, yet with the man on loan from Coventry arriving highly-rated, it would be no surprise to see him given plenty of playing time.

Should the new arrival perform well in his first season playing league football it could go some way to the Iron having a more comfortable campaign than the one they experienced last season.