Scunthorpe defender offers his verdict on Saturday’s loss

Scunthorpe United defender George Taft says his side’s 1-0 defeat to Newport County, a game in which both sides missed a penalty, was a ‘tough one’ to take.

Speaking to the club’s official media, he said: “It’s a tough one, we stayed in it for longer periods of the game. They’re a good side and they’re up there. We knew it would be hard but we had opportunities and we missed a penalty, as they did too. We had a solid defence for the majority of the game. Their goal came from a set piece but it’s cost us today.

The Irons, who currently sit 23rd in the table, were unable to overcome 5th place Newport. However, Taft credited his goalkeeper’s performance as he said: “Newport have got quality and I think we did well apart from our lapse of concentration on one free kick that cost us the game. Rory [Watston] kept us in the game, especially in the first half. He was excellent and we’ve just got to do better to help him out and keep more out of the net.”

Whilst being disappointed with the loss, the 28-year-old has urged his side to find some confidence as he looked ahead to Tuesday night’s game against Bristol Rovers. He said: “I think it’s a difference if we get a goal and the confidence builds and if we go at the teams but at the minute it’s a case of our backs against the wall. We just have to keep working hard and change things.

“We’ve got to get some points on the board and we’ve got to start Tuesday.”

The Verdict:

You can see why Scunthorpe will be frustrated after that game. Had they scored their penalty in the 71st minute, it would’ve taken them level with their opponents and they might’ve been able to hold on for a point.

However just as Taft said, goalkeeper Rory Watson deserves some praise. Newport had 26 shots in the game and Scunthorpe did well not to crumble under such pressure at the back.

This loss means that Scunthorpe remain in the relegation zone and six points from safety. They will be hoping to get something from Tuesday’s game but with only three wins this season, they really do need to push on if they want to stay up.