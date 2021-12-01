Scully to join? Tottenham player an option? Oulare’s Oakwell future: The latest Barnsley transfer talking points

After a torrid start to their campaign, Barnsley will be hoping to have a productive winter window in an attempt to secure their second-tier safety.

Recruiting Carlton Morris and Daryl Dike (loan) during January last season, they will be wanting to have similar success in the transfer market again when 2022 comes around and this may be needed if they want to remain in the Championship.

They currently sit eight points adrift of safety after an unsuccessful beginning to their campaign, losing a few of their key assets in the summer but would have been expected to do a lot better after retaining the majority of their promotion contenders from last season.

January gives them a real chance of freshening up their squad though, allowing new manager Poya Asbaghi to stamp his authority on the squad and offload those that won’t be in his future first-team plans.

With this in mind and the next window coming down the tracks, we have selected three transfer talking points concerning the South Yorkshire outfit, with both incomings and departures on the agenda.

Scully on the radar

The Tykes are one of four Championship sides currently weighing up a move for Lincoln City winger Anthony Scully, according to Football League World sources.

Blackburn Rovers, Millwall and Preston North End are the other sides that have been monitoring him closely this term, seeing the Irishman step up admirably in the absence of last season’s loanees Morgan Rogers and Brennan Johnson.

Scoring seven goals and recording three assists in 15 third-tier appearances this term, he has thrived in Michael Appleton’s team and could potentially rival the likes of Devante Cole, Carlton Morris and Dominik Frieser for a spot out wide in Asbaghi’s team, in what would be his first spell in the Championship.

Coming within 90 minutes of second-tier football in May with the Imps reaching the play-off final before losing out 2-1 to Blackpool, registering ten goals and four assists during the 2021/22 campaign, he has proven his credentials in League One and may fancy the step up if an opportunity comes his way.

His contract at the LNER Stadium doesn’t run out until 2023 though, potentially forcing Asbaghi’s men to fork out a considerable transfer fee if they want to bring him to Oakwell.

But would it be worth it?

An Oakwell chance for Clarke?

As per TEAMtalk, another Championship quartet in the Tykes, Derby County, Luton Town and Millwall are all weighing up a January loan move for 21-year-old Jack Clarke, who currently plies his trade with Premier League giant Tottenham Hotspur.

The winger first arrived in north London in the summer of 2019 for a fee believed to be in the region of £10m, after impressing at Leeds United and establishing himself as a regular first-teamer under Marcelo Bielsa.

Unfortunately, he has failed to kick on since then, failing to make a single Premier League appearance for Spurs and being shipped out on unsuccessful loan spells to Leeds, Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City.

After failing to secure another temporary move away in the summer, he will be desperate to play more first-team football and could find it at Barnsley.

It remains to be seen whether he could regain the form he showed at neighbours Leeds if the South Yorkshire outfit move to seal a deal for his services – but he could be a great short-term option if he can and could potentially play a huge role in steering the club to safety.

Time to sever ties with Oulare?

Centre-forward Obbi Oulare has made just two cameos during his time at the club so far, barely playing 30 minutes of football in total and in hindsight, not exactly looking like the best summer signing from ex-boss Markus Schopp.

With new man Asbaghi now in the hot seat, the Belgian 25-year-old could be one of the first names out the door if the Iranian wants to shake up his squad during the January window.

Whether they could offload him remains to be seen after barely featuring this term, but a loan move with his wages off the books for the remainder of the season could allow him to rediscover his mojo with Cauley Woodrow likely to keep him out of the starting lineup for the foreseeable future.

Signing a three-year deal on his arrival at Oakwell, a temporary spell until the end of the campaign would give him two more seasons to impress in England.

Writing him off now might be too hasty, so a loan deal would suffice at this stage.