Middlesbrough fell well below expectations at the start of the season under Chris Wilder having been fancied in pre-season to perform like they have done since Michael Carrick's arrival.

In the opening few months of Wilder's reign on Teesside Boro looked like world-beaters, dumping Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur out of the FA Cup while establishing a level of consistency in the league that saw them briefly enter the automatic promotion conversation.

They seemed to lose momentum around the time that Wilder was linked with the vacant Burnley job and Boro missed out on the play-offs altogether.

It appeared clear that Wilder was not happy with the structure of the club at the start of this term and the negative atmosphere spilled out onto the pitch.

Lee Peltier, who made 26 appearances for Boro last season, believes that Wilder should have looked for more continuity in pushing for promotion this season.

Peltier had his say on why Boro struggled and Wilder failed to meet expectations when he appeared on the Second Tier podcast.

He said: "His record speaks for itself for one.

"When he first came into Middlesbrough, he was known for his three at the back, attacking centre halves, to be fair when he came into Middlesbrough, the first few games, the fans were really happy with what they were seeing - we were battering teams.

"We went on a run and we just missed out on the play-offs down to the last day.

"I got on with him, I thought he did a really good job, his staff were really good, Alan Knill.

"I think he got rid of too many players from that team that done well for him.

"I think that he needed about ten players and tried to bring in all his own players and expecting them to hit the ground running.

"But, I think if he'd have left it a little bit, with a few more players we finished the season with, he would've still had the momentum the following season.

"He just literally scrapped it all, started from scratch and identified the young players that he wanted and that he was going to build the team around them."

The Verdict

On the whole, the job that Wilder conducted at Boro should not reflect too badly on him.

The power struggle in terms of who was in control at transfers appeared to be the main reason Wilder could not carry on in a positive vein this season.

Watford could, of course, still go on to meet Boro in the second tier play-offs this season if they are able to make up for lost time under Wilder.

Peltier has been involved in second tier promotions before and the lack of continuity that he points towards is definitely something that has hampered teams in targeting the Premier League in the past.