‘Scraping the barrel’, ‘Nowhere near good enough’ – Many Derby County fans react to links with forward

Derby County and Huddersfield Town are interested in signing Stoke City forward Lee Gregory, according to the Daily Mail.

Gregory’s first year at Stoke was rather hit and miss, with the striker failing to nail down a regular place in the side amid competition from the likes of Sam Vokes and Tyrese Campbell.

The 31-year-old – who joined the club from Millwall in the summer – made 22 league starts in 2019/20, as well as making 18 appearances from off the bench and scoring six goals in total.

With only a year left on his deal at the bet365 Stadium, it remains to be seen whether Michael O’Neill looks to offload Gregory, as the Northern Irishman looks to reshape his squad.

According to the Daily Mail, though, Huddersfield and Derby are interested in making a move for the striker, who scored 77 goals in over 230 appearances for Millwall.

Phillip Cocu will be looking to bolster his side’s attacking options this summer, especially following the departure of Chris Martin who ended the season as their leading goalscorer alongside Martyn Waghorn.

Martin failed to agree fresh terms with the club, and Cocu will now be looking to bring in a replacement as his side look to ignite another push for promotion next season.

Is Gregory the right man for Derby, though? Plenty of Rams supporters have had their say on the speculation, and here’s what they said…

Guessing they're desperate to get players before the season starts… Rather wait and have lads from Europe who we actually want. — The Warsmith (@TheWarsmith) August 16, 2020

A 31 year old considered not good enough by Stoke. Yeh, sounds like a typical target for Derby's recruitment department — Guy Pearson (@GuyPearson1) August 16, 2020

No — Jake (@robertswjake) August 16, 2020

I mean why!?!? 🤔 — Neil Phillips (@NeilPhillips9) August 16, 2020

No thanks to Lee Gregory (Stoke) i'd take Jed Wallace (Millwall) tho — Paul Mottershead ⚫⚪ Dcfc 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🐏 (@PaulMotto) August 16, 2020

Awful signing if true! Our recruitment team is absolutely horrific!!!! — Stefan🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Broo🐑e (@StefanBroome) August 16, 2020

Are our scouts stuck in a time warp? All the players they come with are 10 years older then they should be. Are they still stuck in there armchairs working through games from 2010? — Dan Green (@Lostchamp1) August 16, 2020

Can’t be right – a 31 year old striker to replace Martin, who is miles better. Surely not — Stuart Forsyth (@sjforsyth) August 16, 2020

Not a step forward in my eyes if this is genuine — Steve johnson (@Stevieboyj1000) August 16, 2020

No thanks. Can’t be serious. It would be as bad as when we signed John Macken! — Chris (@chrisfoulk7) August 16, 2020

Scraping the barrel now — Ram in Sweden (@RamInSweden) August 16, 2020

God I hope this isn’t true. Nowhere near good enough. — Sowty (@dsaltyphrases) August 16, 2020