Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

‘Scraping the barrel’, ‘Nowhere near good enough’ – Many Derby County fans react to links with forward

Published

3 mins ago

on

Derby County and Huddersfield Town are interested in signing Stoke City forward Lee Gregory, according to the Daily Mail.

Gregory’s first year at Stoke was rather hit and miss, with the striker failing to nail down a regular place in the side amid competition from the likes of Sam Vokes and Tyrese Campbell.

The 31-year-old – who joined the club from Millwall in the summer – made 22 league starts in 2019/20, as well as making 18 appearances from off the bench and scoring six goals in total.

Quiz: Did these 12 ex-Derby County players actually ever score for the club?

1 of 12

Jeff Kenna?

With only a year left on his deal at the bet365 Stadium, it remains to be seen whether Michael O’Neill looks to offload Gregory, as the Northern Irishman looks to reshape his squad.

According to the Daily Mail, though, Huddersfield and Derby are interested in making a move for the striker, who scored 77 goals in over 230 appearances for Millwall.

Phillip Cocu will be looking to bolster his side’s attacking options this summer, especially following the departure of Chris Martin who ended the season as their leading goalscorer alongside Martyn Waghorn.

Martin failed to agree fresh terms with the club, and Cocu will now be looking to bring in a replacement as his side look to ignite another push for promotion next season.

Is Gregory the right man for Derby, though? Plenty of Rams supporters have had their say on the speculation, and here’s what they said…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Scraping the barrel’, ‘Nowhere near good enough’ – Many Derby County fans react to links with forward

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: