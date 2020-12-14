Scowen misses out: Lee Johnson should field this Sunderland XI v AFC Wimbledon tomorrow

Sunderland put a statement victory on the board at the weekend, beating Lincoln City 4-0 to put themselves back on the right track to challenge for the play-offs.

Lee Johnson has had an instant impact at the Stadium of Light, but there’s no denying that there’s little time to dwell on what went on at the weekend.

AFC Wimbledon visit the North East this week, with Sunderland needing another win to maintain the pace with the play-off picture.

Below, we take a look at the XI we can see the Sunderland boss fielding…

As you might expect following such an impressive win at the weekend, it’s hard to see Johnson changing too much.

Lee Burge should continue in goal, with Conor McLaughlin, Bailey Wright, Tom Flanagan and Callum McFadzean in a back-four.

Grant Leadbitter and Max Power should retain their place in the midfield, but a knock to Josh Scowen is a concern. George Dobson could well come in for him.

In terms of Johnson’s attack, Aiden McGeady is back in the fold and doing well, whilst Charlie Wyke’s brace at the weekend means he’s sure to lead the line again.

On the right, Jack Diamond deserves to retain his place in the side, despite Chris Maguire replacing him at half-time on Saturday. Johnson revealed that was down to Diamond’s yellow card and not his performance.

