Former AFC Bournemouth and Burnley scout Des Taylor is said to be a key part in the American consortium rumoured to be taking over Sheffield United.

As per Alan Nixon’s Patreon, the former Bristol City man has been working with the Silicon Valley company in their attempts to take over an English club, with the Blades their chosen side.

The Yorkshire side will return to the EFL next season after relegation from the Premier League, with Nixon adding that their drop down a division will make a takeover ‘cheaper and more necessary’.

With the consortium said to want to do the deal quickly, the takeover could have a big effect on the comings and goings at Bramall Lane over the summer.

Former Burnley and AFC Bournemouth scout American interest in Sheffield United with Blades up for sale

Details emerged this week of the stepping up of interest in the Blades by the American consortium, with Taylor said to be helping in their negotiation.

The former scout made a name for himself working alongside Eddie Howe for both the Cherries and the Clarets, with the two sides locked in a battle over his signature back in 2011.

Related Burnley might well act on Hull City decision if Vincent Kompany walks: View Burnley look set to lose Vincent Kompany, so the club could turn to Liam Rosenior as his replacement.

Sheffield United have been a club up for sale for quite a while now, with current owner Prince Abdullah said to be willing to sell the club for over a year.

The Saudi Arabian took over the club in 2019, following a High Court battle with previous Chairman Kevin McCabe, but has admitted he can’t fund the club any further.

Having won promotion despite being under a transfer embargo from the Football League in the 22/23 campaign, the Blades’ ownership continued to be in limbo right the way through the most recent campaign.

A reported £115m deal to takeover of the club by Nigerian businessman Dozy Mmobuosi is said to have been agreed last year, before those talks broke down, as well as a similar bid from American investor Henry Mauriss.

Mmobuosi is said to have repeatedly failed to provide the required financial information to satisfy the EFL’s fit and proper persons test, having reportedly already agreed to buy the club, while Mauriss was sent to jail for fraud last year.

What fresh investment could mean for Sheffield United

With a site for a new training ground secured earlier this year, the Blades will be looking to develop their facilities as well as their on-field personnel once any takeover has been agreed.

The HSBC Sports and Social Club in Dore is said to be ready to be developed into a state of the art training centre, and enhance their infrastructure as a club.

Five key players released by Sheffield United this summer Name League appearances Chris Basham 344 Oliver Norwood 230 Geroge Baldock 205 Wes Foderingham 102 Max Lowe 44 Source: Soccerbase

On the field, the Blades released a number of key players at the end of their Premier League campaign, with the likes of Oliver Norwood, Wes Foderingham and Chris Basham all seeing their time at Bramall Lane come to an end.

Having endured a miserable campaign in the top flight which saw them amass just three wins all season and a total of 16 points, this summer is sure to be one of transition in the Steel City.

Chris Wilder will be hoping to have his team competing at the top end of the Championship table on their return to the EFL, and any fresh investment will be used to bring in new talent to the playing squad.