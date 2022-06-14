Scottish side’s stance on potential transfer pursuit of Portsmouth man is clarified

Hibernian will not be looking to sign Ronan Curtis from Portsmouth this summer, according to a report from the Edinburgh News.

According to The News, Pompey are willing to sell Curtis for £500,000 in the current transfer window.

Hibs were mentioned as potential suitors for the winger but it is now understood that they will not be making a move ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Even if Hibernian were looking to bolster their attacking options by signing Curtis, the 26-year-old may not have been open to a move to the Scottish Premiership side as he reportedly is keen to test himself in the Championship.

During his time at Portsmouth, Curtis has managed to produce some memorable performances for the club.

In the 190 appearances that he has made for the club in all competitions, the winger has scored 50 goals and has chipped in with 39 assists for his team-mates.

If Portsmouth do opt to part ways with Curtis, it will be interesting to see whether they are able to draft in a suitable replacement between now and the end of the window.

Pompey will be keen to launch a push for promotion under the guidance of head coach Danny Cowley later this year after finishing 10th in the League One standings during the previous term.

The Verdict

With a move to Hibernian no longer on the cards for Curtis, Portsmouth will now have to wait to see whether the winger attracts serious interest from elsewhere.

Although Curtis struggled at times with his consistency last season, he still managed to provide 16 direct goal contributions in the third-tier for Pompey.

With Portsmouth set for another year in League One, the winger may feel as if now is the time to seal a switch to a Championship side.

If Curtis does depart and Pompey are able to draft in a suitable replacement for him, there is no reason why Cowley’s side cannot go on to thrive in the absence of the Republic of Ireland international.